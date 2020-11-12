Expect big Black Friday mobile data deals in South Africa

This year’s Black Friday shopping season has been different from previous years, with many stores offering early discounts and extended deals throughout the month of November.

These steps have been taken by many retailers as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which necessitates measures that mitigate personal contact and the rush of people to stores that occurred in previous years.

Mobile networks have followed suit, although many have reserved discounts for the standard Black Friday period, too.

Vodacom, has launched a number of Black Friday specials which are valid until the end of the month, while MTN has not yet offered Black Friday specials.

Vodacom, MTN, and Telkom Mobile all explained their plans for the Black Friday 2020 period. These details are shown below.

Cell C did not respond to queries sent by MyBroadband.

Telkom

Telkom said that it has combined Twitter gamification with a Black Friday sale that will focus especially on mobile data packages.

“Telkom is committed to leaving no man behind, therefore, our primary focus is to raise awareness and make it easier for users to find their favourite products, at affordable prices,” Telkom said.

“Through Twitter gamification, users have the option of registering to receive notifications of deals, with one lucky winner walking away with a large data prize.”

Telkom is giving away 1TB of mobile data on its digital platforms, which is correlated to the number of people who register.

“For our Telkom Black Friday campaign, keep your eye on our digital platforms as we will be featuring a variety of competitive Online Exclusive offerings,” Telkom said.

“Our focus for this campaign is on a variety of fantastic data packages paired with reliable and desirable phones.”

Telkom will launch its Black Friday specials on 27 November 2020.

Vodacom

Vodacom said it will run weekly specials over the month of November ahead of Black Friday.

The first set of deals went live at midnight on 2 November 2020 and ran until 9 November.

“When they expire, new deals for that week will be made available,” Vodacom said.

The mobile operator did not provide any additional information on its Black Friday plans.

MTN

MTN said its Black Friday sale information is confidential due to competitive reasons, but it confirmed that it would have a Black Friday sale this year.

“We are indeed participating and this year’s MTN Black Friday will, for the first time, include Mobile Financial Services (MoMo) deals,” MTN said.

“We will share more info closer to the launch.”

Now read: Telkom and SABC launch new streaming service