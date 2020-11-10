New Black Friday deals from Game

Game has launched its second week of Black Friday deals, offering big discounts across a variety of product categories.

The retailer is offering Black Friday specials throughout November, with new specials becoming available each week.

The weekly schedule for Game’s Black Friday deals is as follows:

Week 1 – 2-10 November

2-10 November Week 2 – 11-17 November

11-17 November Week 3 – 18-24 November

18-24 November Week 4 – 25-29 November

During the Black Friday 2020 sale, Game stores will follow the operating hours below:

Monday to Friday: 09:00 – 18:00

09:00 – 18:00 Saturday : 09:00 – 17:00

: 09:00 – 17:00 Sunday and Public Holidays: 09:00 – 16:00

Game is also offering its 1 Cent Price Surprise promotion on all Black Friday purchases.

This deal, which was first introduced during last year’s Black Friday, gives all Game customers – online and in-store – the chance to pay just 1 cent at checkout.

The latest Game Black Friday specials will be available from Wednesday 11 November. We have listed some of the best deals below.

Hisense 43-inch Full HD TV – R3,999 (R1,000 discount)

Samsung Galaxy A11 – R2,899 (R400 discount)

Lenovo Intel Core i5 laptop – R8,999 (R1,000 discount)

Samsung 65-inch UHD smart TV – R12,999 (R4,000 discount)

Hisense 49-inch Full HD smart TV – R5,499 (R1,000 discount)

JVC Sound Bar – R1,199 (R300 discount)

Sony 5.1 Home Theatre System – R1,799 (R500 discount)

Acer Intel Core i5 laptop – R6,499 (R500 discount)

Amplify wireless earphones – R199 (R150 discount)

Game Black Friday Week 2 Catalogue