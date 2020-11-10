Loot launches Black Friday 2020 sale

South African retailer Loot has launched specials across various product categories as part of its Black Friday 2020 sale.

“Like all retailers across the country, Loot is gearing up to welcome bargain-savvy consumers, for what the company believes, will be one of the busiest Black Fridays in recent years on 27th November 2020,” the company said.

It acknowledged the economic impact of COVID-19 and said it will be giving back to South Africans through a partnership with MyVillage MyPlanet.

“Consumer spending has taken a knock in 2020 with the onset of COVID-19 induced lockdowns and the resultant increase in job losses, and it is against this backdrop, that Loot.co.za will offer a variety of smart deals each Friday in the run-up to the official cheapest day of the year,” Loot said.

“Loot will also be incorporating a much-needed giving-back strategy into its Black Friday deals, through its partnership with MySchool MyVillage MyPlanet, to provide some assistance to those in need.”

Weekly deals will run every Friday up until Friday 27 November, which will mark the cheapest day of loots Black Friday sale.

Loot highlighted the following deals as part of its Black Friday sale:

Hisense 43-inch Full HD TV – R4,499

Hisense 55-inch UHD Smart TV – R13,999

Hoverboard – R2,089

Motorola Video Baby Monitor – R1,499

All Black Friday deals on Loot can be viewed here.

Loot said it is one of the few ecommerce retailers to offer 13 different payment methods and through its partners, the opportunity for consumers to lay-buy their purchases.

Additionally, all purchases can be delivered direct or customers can collect from over 2500 collection points, courtesy of Loot’s delivery partner, Pargo.

Loot CEO Greg Le Roux said the company expects to see a big spike in online shopping over the Black Friday period.

“During the 2019 Black Friday period Loot experienced double-digit growth over the previous period and we expect this year’s performance to be even greater,” Le Roux said.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has increased our traffic over the last few months, and we have seen shoppers experiencing our eCommerce platform for the very first time.”

“These new customers will not return to their old traditional methods of shopping, and certainly not during the crazy period of Black Friday and the Festive season, particularly with the likelihood of over-crowded shops a reality, during what is still a global medical pandemic that requires social distancing,” he said.

