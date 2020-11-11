Pick n Pay to launch early Black Friday deals

Pick n Pay will launch early online exclusive deals from Friday 13 November ahead of Black Friday 2020.

It said it will launch online-only deals every few days ahead of its two-week Black Friday in-store deals – which will also be available online.

All Black Friday orders placed for scheduled delivery on Pick n Pay’s online shop are available for online customers in Gauteng and the Western Cape, while the store will also be opening a Click n Collect service at all Pick n Pay Hypermarkets which allow customers to purchase and collect big-ticket Black Friday deals such as televisions and appliances.

If users are within a predetermined radius of these hypermarkets, they can choose to have the products delivered instead.

There will also be Black Friday deals available from Pick n Pay’s grocery and liquor delivery app, Bottles – which offers delivery within 1-2 hours – as well as Pick n Pay Clothing.

Online deals to expect

Bradshaw said that Pick n Pay will place a large focus on offering great deals on household products.

“Customers use our Black Friday deals as an opportunity to restock their pantry cupboards for the year ahead and we will have a stronger focus on delivering the best deals for everyday items that allow customers to do just that,” said Bradshaw.

He added that last year’s most popular purchases included cleaning products, everyday pantry items, and edible treats.

“Hi-tech items and appliances” were also popular last year, Bradshaw said.

Pick n Pay customers can create a “personalised aisle” on their online profiles by favouriting the items they want or need for Black Friday.

“This is one of the easiest ways for customers to check whether the product they want has a Black Friday deal. This not only makes shopping easier and more organised but also helps customers get the most savings from their Black Friday shopping list,” said Bradshaw.

Big Black Friday expected

Retail executive of marketing at Pick n Pay John Bradshaw said the store is anticipating greater demand for online orders this Black Friday because more customers have turned to online shopping during the national lockdown.

He added that over the past seven months, Pick n Pay Online has reported a 200% increase in active customers.

“Customers are more confident and familiar with our online experience and we believe this will encourage even more customers to turn to online shopping this Black Friday. Many customers may also choose to avoid crowds at shopping centres,” said Bradshaw.

He said Pick n Pay’s online team has been preparing to provide customers with the best possible Black Friday online experience.

“Pick n Pay Online is offering more deals over a longer period, and we’ve put in additional measures to keep the stock destined for online separate to stores so we can cater for the expected demand,” said Bradshaw.

“We have added more delivery slots during our Black Friday period so that customers can enjoy their purchases as early as the next day.”

