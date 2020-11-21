The coolest tech gifts to buy this Black Friday

Black Friday has come early in South Africa as many retailers are offering deals for several weeks, as opposed to the usual one-day specials.

Makro, Game, and Incredible Connection are all running four weeks’ worth of Black Friday deals.

Takealot is also running Blue Dot Countdown deals from 2-27 November – after which its main Blue Dot Sale will kick off at midnight.

These and other retailers are offering great deals on a variety of tech products throughout the month of November, making this a great time to begin your festive season shopping.

We have highlighted some cool tech products that would make great gifts below.

Smartwatch: Huawei Watch GT – R1,799

The Huawei Watch GT is currently on special for under 50% of its usual price from the Huawei online store.

This is a great deal as this is a high-quality smartwatch that offers a number of cool features, including two-week battery life.

It is available in two designs – Sport and Classic.

Tablet: Huawei MediaPad T5 10-inch – R2,999

The Huawei MediaPad T5 is a 10-inch laptop that offers portable content consumption at a great price.

It has a 1,920 x 1,200 display, as well as two dual speakers for great sound.

The MediaPad T5 is available on special from the Huawei online store for R2,999 – a discount of R1,300.

Headphones: JBL T500BT wireless headphones – R699

Headphones can cost upwards of R5,000, but if you are looking for a more affordable set from a well-known brand, the JBL T500BT are a great option.

These wireless earphones offer great sound and provide up to 16 hours of use on a single charge.

These headphones are currently selling for R699 on Takealot.

Budget laptop: Lenovo IdeaPad S145 laptop – R5,999

If you are buying your child, friends, or family their first laptop, the IdeaPad S145 offers great value for money.

This laptop uses an Intel Core-i3 processor and offers 1TB of storage space – all for the price of just R5,999 at Makro.

External hard drive: Seagate 1TB – R699

Seagate’s 1TB external hard drive is a great gift to give to almost anyone who uses a computer.

Extra storage space is never a bad thing – particularly when it can be carried around with you when you’re on the move.

Game is currently offering the 1TB Seagate external hard drive for just R699.

Gaming peripheral bundles: Gamdias Ares P2 RGB 3-in-1 gaming combo – R599

If you know someone who wants to get into PC gaming, a cheap bundle of peripherals is a great gift idea.

The Gamdias Ares P2 bundle provides the gamer with a keyboard, a mouse, and a mousepad for a combined price of just R599 on Evetech’s online store.

The keyboard and mouse both use RGB lighting, which will make the recipient feel like a true gamer.

