Pick n Pay launches early Black Friday deals

Pick n Pay has unveiled its early Black Friday deals, which are available immediately through its online storefront.

These deals encompass a variety of categories – including groceries, liquor, office, appliances, and TV and audio.

The retailer previously said it would launch online-only deals every few days ahead of its two-week Black Friday in-store deals – which will also be available online.

All Black Friday orders for scheduled delivery from Pick n Pay’s online storefront are available for customers in Gauteng and the Western Cape.

The store will also be opening a Click n Collect service at all Pick n Pay Hypermarkets, allowing customers to buy and collect expensive products such as TVs.

If users are within a predetermined radius of a Pick n Pay Hypermarkets, they may have their purchases delivered instead.

“Customers use our Black Friday deals as an opportunity to restock their pantry cupboards for the year ahead and we will have a stronger focus on delivering the best deals for everyday items that allow customers to do just that,” said retail executive of marketing at Pick n Pay John Bradshaw.

He also noted that “hi-tech items and appliances” were also popular last year.

This year, Pick n Pay customers can create a “personalised aisle” online by favouriting products.

“This is one of the easiest ways for customers to check whether the product they want has a Black Friday deal,” said Bradshaw.

We have highlighted some of the best tech deals available from the Pick n Pay early Black Friday sale below.

Samsung 65-inch Smart QLED TV – R16,999 (Save R5,000)

Samsung 82-inch Smart UHD TV – R29,999 (Save R10,000)

Samsung 2.1 Soundbar wireless subwoofer 200W – R2,799 (Save R1,800)

DStv Explora M3 – R699 (Save R300)

Epson Inkjet 3-in-1 printer – R1,999 (Save R1,500)