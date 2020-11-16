Evetech launches Level Up sale – Up to 50% off PC hardware

Evetech has launched its Level Up Sale, which is effectively Evetech’s version of Black Friday and offers customers up to 50% off a variety of PC hardware tech products.
These deals are only available for online purchase, and customers can only receive their products via delivery.
Deals are available across a variety of gaming products such as PC components, mice, headsets, keyboards, and other peripherals.
Evetech is also offering significant savings on an extensive range of laptops – both for gamers and professionals.
In total, there are 221 deals available from Evetech as part of this promotion.
Evetech said that it expects the following lead times on products sold during the sale:
- Components: 4-5 business days
- Laptop lead time: 4-5 business days.
- Desktop computers lead time: 9-10 business days.
- Delivery: 2-4 business days.
We have detailed some of the best deals available through the Evetech Level Up sale below.
