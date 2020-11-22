Big Black Friday shop list for South Africa – Where to find all the deals

Black Friday takes place on 27 November, but because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, many South African shops have launched extended sales.

Prominent retailers like Takealot, Game, Makro, and Incredible Connection have launched month-long sales, dubbed Black November.

Other retailers have launched Black November weekly sales, starting on Monday 23 November and ending on 30 November, which is also Cyber Monday.

This year there is a strong focus on technology products like televisions, laptops, computing equipment, and sound systems.

Many ecommerce experts predicted that 2020 will be the biggest Black Friday ever, especially in the online space.

The 2020 PayFast ecommerce performance index (PEP Index) showed that ecommerce will double this year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The extended lockdown and need for social distancing resulted in a 100% increase in online transactions between April and May 2020.

PayFast MD Jonathan Smit said this growth was sustained throughout the rest of the year, making for an interesting trend ahead of the coming Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend.

Parcelninja CEO Justin Drennan said he expects Black Friday 2020 to be the biggest yet in South Africa, especially with sales spread out over days or weeks.

The prolonged sales will also help delivery services and payment platforms to cope with the increased load which previously dogged Black Friday.

Where to get the best Black Friday deals

With thousands of shops in South Africa offering Black Friday deals, it raises the question which prominent shops stand out this year.

Takealot, which is South Africa’s largest online shop and marketplace, is an obvious first stop when looking for good deals on a wide range of products.

Game is another retailer which is a must-visit. It is offering a wide range of tech and consumer products at big discounts.

To make your Black Friday shopping easier, MyBroadband created a list of retailers with great Black Friday sales.

Please note that some of these retailers may only launch their Black Friday deals later this week.

To make your shopping experience more convenient, we grouped the list into retail shops and IT services (including software and ISPs).

Retail Stores

Game (click here for Black Friday deals)

Takealot (click here for Black Friday deals)

Cash Converters (click here for Black Friday deals)

Sony (click here for Black Friday deals)

Huawei (click here for Black Friday deals)

DigiCape (click here for Black Friday deals)

Edgars (click here for Black Friday deals)

Aramex (click here for Black Friday deals)

EcoDepot (click here for Black Friday deals)

RuggedSA (click here for Black Friday deals)

Technomobi (click here for Black Friday deals)

Cellucity (click here for Black Friday deals)

Khaliques (click here for Black Friday deals)

AC Direct (click here for Black Friday deals)

Asus (click here for Black Friday deals)

Charged Power (click here for Black Friday deals)

Eyewear SA (click here for Black Friday deals)

ZEEK (click here for Black Friday deals)

Hisense (click here for Black Friday deals)

Esquire (click here for Black Friday deals)

Bitmart (click here for Black Friday deals)

Makro (click here for Black Friday deals)

Incredible Connection (click here for Black Friday deals)

IT Services

SAP (click here for Black Friday deals)

China Telecom (click here for Black Friday deals)

OUTsurance (click here for Black Friday deals)

ESET (click here for Black Friday deals)

MetroFibre Networx (click here for Black Friday deals)

MTN (click here for Black Friday deals)

The TEFL Academy (click here for Black Friday deals)

RSAWEB (click here for Black Friday deals)

Dax Data Adobe (click here for Black Friday deals)