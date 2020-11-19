MTN Black Friday sale launched – Here are the deals

MTN has launched an extended Black Friday sale which will last for two weeks from 20 November until 9 December 2020.

The Black Friday sale will offer great savings for new and existing customers across prepaid, contract, enterprise, and mobile money (MoMo) products.

“Obviously, this year is also different in that it’s a COVID-19 Black Friday,” MTN said.

“In addition to MTN wanting to give more customers more value over a longer period of time, MTN’s drive to #Remake2020 is also one of the main reasons MTN has decided to extend its Black Friday deals, and where possible, to provide its offers exclusively online.”

The deals available through MTN’s two-week Black Friday sale are listed below.

Prepaid deals – 50GB for R199

MTN PayAsYouGo customers can buy a MiFi router bundled with 50GB of promotional data for a once-off price of R499.

Customers with their own existing PayAsYouGo Routers can also get the 50GB data offer as a SIM-only deal for R199 once-off.

This 50GB data bundle will be allocated as follows:

26GB once off – in the first month comprising 8GB Anytime Data, 8GB Night Express Data and 10GB YouTube bundle

– in the first month comprising 8GB Anytime Data, 8GB Night Express Data and 10GB YouTube bundle 24GB – recurring monthly 2GB of data over a 12-month period.

These mobile broadband offers are for use in PayAsYouGo routers only, the company noted.

MTN will also be running Black Friday specials on data, voice, and integrated bundles for PayAsYouGo customers. Customers can dial *142# and select “Black Friday” to see the specials.

Postpaid deals – 1TB for R999pm

MTN said it would offer the following specials on data packages bundled with Mi-Fi routers:

10GB – R99 x 24

– R99 x 24 50GB – R199 x 24

– R199 x 24 100GB – R299 x 24

The mobile network will also offer Mega Plan and Sky Plan promotional deals as part of its Black Friday sale.

The Mega Promo Plan offers customers both voice and data, with 25GB plus 1,500 Minutes deal available at R599 per month for 24 months, or at R499 per month over 36 months.

The Sky Promo Plan, which is exclusively available online, will offer customers 60GB plus unlimited minutes, and is available for R799 per month for 24 months.

MTN also said it would offer the following fixed broadband data deals for customers over the Black Friday period:

1TB of 5G Home Data with router – R999 x 36

1TB Home Wi-Fi with Router – R999 x 24

400GB Home Wi-Fi with router – R599 x 36

Business and MoMo deals

MTN said it has some great deals available for South African businesses, which include the following:

50GB of data with a Huawei E5576 router, on the MTN Made for Business Data+ XXL plan, for R199 per month over 24 months

In a deal offered exclusively online, 100GB of data with a Huawei E5576 router, on the MTN Made for Business Data+ 100GB plan for R299 per month over 24 months

In a deal offered exclusively via MTN’s call centre, 10GB of data with a Huawei E5576 router, on the MTN Made for Business Data+ M plan, for R99 per month over 24 months.

The company is also offering MoMo subscribers big discounts on daily and weekly data bundles during the Black Friday sale.

These are shown in the table below.