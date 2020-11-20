Amazing Black Friday tech deals from Takealot, Incredible Connection, and Game

I went to a wedding last weekend.
It was so touching, even the cake was in tiers.
This week’s specials include a number of Black Friday discounts from major retailers.
Here are the best tech deals this week.
Enjoy.
Samsung 75-inch 4K UHD TV from Takealot – R19,999
Samsung 28-inch UHD Monitor from Takealot – R5,499
16-inch MacBook Pro from Takealot – R46,499
Microlab 2.1 Bluetooth speaker from Takealot – R449
JBL Charge Bluetooth speaker from Takealot – R2,299
Sony 65-inch 4K UHD TV from Incredible Connection – R13,999
WD Elements 1TB portable drive from Incredible Connection – R799
HP Pavilion Laptop from Incredible Connection – R15,999
EOS 250D Travel Kit from Incredible Connection – R8,999
Logitech mouse and keyboard from Incredible Connection – R399
LG 70-inch Smart UHD TV from Game – R14,999
Samsung 500W Sound Tower from Game – R4,499
Volkano Impulse Bluetooth Headphones from Game – R249
Huawei Y7 2019 from Game – R2,399
Samsung Galaxy Tab from Game – R2,489
Xiaomi Mi TV Stick from Makro – R699
TP-Link M7200 Pocket Router from Makro – R849
LG OLED 65-inch Smart OLED TV from Makro – R44,999
Hisense 50-inch Smart UHD TV from Makro – R6,499
Hisense 2.1 Soundbar from Makro – R2,299
ASUS 27-inch 165Hz gaming monitor from Raru – R6,299
Palit GeForce RTX 2060 OC from Wootware – R5,999
TP-Link Archer AX10 AX15000 Wi-Fi 6 fibre router from Evetech – R1,699
