Amazing Black Friday tech deals from Takealot, Incredible Connection, and Game

I went to a wedding last weekend.

It was so touching, even the cake was in tiers.

This week’s specials include a number of Black Friday discounts from major retailers.

Here are the best tech deals this week.

Enjoy.

Samsung 75-inch 4K UHD TV from Takealot – R19,999

Samsung 28-inch UHD Monitor from Takealot – R5,499

16-inch MacBook Pro from Takealot – R46,499

Microlab 2.1 Bluetooth speaker from Takealot – R449

JBL Charge Bluetooth speaker from Takealot – R2,299

Sony 65-inch 4K UHD TV from Incredible Connection – R13,999

WD Elements 1TB portable drive from Incredible Connection – R799

HP Pavilion Laptop from Incredible Connection – R15,999

EOS 250D Travel Kit from Incredible Connection – R8,999

Logitech mouse and keyboard from Incredible Connection – R399

LG 70-inch Smart UHD TV from Game – R14,999

Samsung 500W Sound Tower from Game – R4,499

Volkano Impulse Bluetooth Headphones from Game – R249

Huawei Y7 2019 from Game – R2,399

Samsung Galaxy Tab from Game – R2,489

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick from Makro – R699

TP-Link M7200 Pocket Router from Makro – R849

LG OLED 65-inch Smart OLED TV from Makro – R44,999

Hisense 50-inch Smart UHD TV from Makro – R6,499

Hisense 2.1 Soundbar from Makro – R2,299

ASUS 27-inch 165Hz gaming monitor from Raru – R6,299

Palit GeForce RTX 2060 OC from Wootware – R5,999

TP-Link Archer AX10 AX15000 Wi-Fi 6 fibre router from Evetech – R1,699