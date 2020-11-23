The best Black Friday tech deals in South Africa

Black Friday sales are on offer from many local retailers, and a number of stores have extended their sale period in the wake of COVID-19.

Many have begun their sales from today, and others are set to roll out their specials later this week.

A number of local retailers have announced their third week of Black Friday sales, including Makro and Incredible Connection.

Both Makro and Incredible Connection are running month-long Black Friday specials that will not be beaten on Black Friday itself due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Game is also running a month-long Black Friday sale with weekly deals and has revealed its fourth week of deals, which are set to go live on Wednesday 25 November.

Takealot is still offering Blue Dot Countdown deals up until 27 November, when it will officially launch its annual Blue Dot sale.

iStore South Africa has also revealed its Black Friday specials, which will run until 29 November.

We have listed a selection of the best Black Friday tech deals you can buy right now.

Xbox One S bundle from Takealot – R4,399

Hisense 50-inch UHD Smart TV from Takealot – R6,999

PlayStation 5 Dualsense Controller from Takealot – R1,299

Xbox Series S 500GB from Takealot – R6,899

PSVR Gaming Bundle from Makro – R4,999

Samsung 82-inch Smart UHD TV from Makro – R29,999

Philips XL Airfryer from Makro – R1,999

LG 75-inch Smart Nano Cell TV from Makro – R22,999

LG 55-inch Smart Nano Cell TV from Game – R9,999

Sony 5.1 channel soundbar from Game – R2,999

Samsung Galaxy A10s from Game – R1,999

JVC 58-inch UHD Smart LED TV from Game – R5,999

Skyworth TV bundle from Incredible Connection – R11,999

ASUS X543 Core i3 Notebook from Incredible Connection – R6,499

Samsung Galaxy A51 from Incredible Connection – R5,799

Acer Spin 1 from from Incredible Connection – R7,999

13-inch MacBook Air 128GB from iStore – R14,999

iPhone SE 64GB from iStore – R8,999

iPad 10.2-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular from iStore – R6,499

Apple Watch Series 5 40mm from iStore – R5,999

Hisense 65-inch Premium ULED Smart TV from Esquire – R16,999

Intel Core i7-10700 CPU from Esquire – R7,799

Seagate Barracuda 4TB HDD from Esquire – R1,899