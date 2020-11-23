Pick n Pay Black Friday sale launched

Pick n Pay has launched its Black Friday sale, offering up to 50% off hundreds of products over the next two weeks.

These specials include daily deals that run until 26 November, Smart Price deals that run until 29 November, and Extended Black Friday deals that will run until 6 December.

This follows the online-only deals Pick n Pay launched on 13 November.

“We’ve secured the best deals on essentials and popular Black Friday buys,” said retail executive for marketing John Bradshaw.

“Customers are encouraged to swipe their Smart Shopper card to unlock Smart Price Black Friday savings, but we will have plenty of other deals offering huge savings.”

“Similar to past Black Fridays, many customers will use it as an opportunity to hunt for some great deals, particularly on clothing, appliances and electronics.”

Pick n Pay added that its official on-demand grocery and liquor delivery app, Bottles, will load new Black Friday deals every day for delivery nationwide within as little as one hour.

Customers will be able to order up to 50 items with a limit of six per item.

Stocked up for Black Friday

Pick n Pay said in preparation for its biggest Black Friday yet, it has stocked up on products, bolstered its staff capacity, employed additional in-store safety measures, and provided more online shopping options.

The full list of specials that will run over the Black Friday period is available on the Pick n Pay website.

The retailer said customers often use the Black Friday sales period to restock their everyday grocery and household items.

Pick n Pay pointed out some of the most popular last year, conveying the volume of goods sold through the following comparisons:

If the amount of UHT Milk sold over Black Friday weekend were liquid hydrogen, there would be enough to get to the moon and back four times.

Customers bought enough Sparletta to fill two Olympic sized swimming pools.

Pick n Pay sold the mass of two Airbus A380s in frozen chicken.

One million peppermint crisp tarts could have been made with the quantity of tennis biscuits sold.

Below is the catalogue for Pick n Pay’s Black Friday daily deals.

Black Friday Daily Deals

Now read: The best Black Friday tech deals in South Africa