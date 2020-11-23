Rain Black Friday deals unveiled, including unlimited 4G for R299

Rain has unveiled two Black Friday deals with price cuts on its “unlimited 4G for phones” and “unlimited home 5G standard” products.

As part of this promotion, the network has reduced the price of its “unlimited 4G for phones” from the usual R379 per month to R299 per month.

The service offers unlimited data, but with the following restrictions on the streaming resolution and the ability to use your phone as a hotspot:

Basic streaming resolution will only provide a streaming quality resolution of up to 360p.

The service will not allow you to use your smartphone as a mobile hotspot.

The service can only be used on 4G phones.

It is also offering its “unlimited home 5G standard” product at R479 per month for the first three months, down from the usual R699 per month.

The 5G service offers uncapped data, but with restrictions on peak speeds and streaming:

Speeds are limited to 30Mbps

Streaming is limited to 720p

The service includes a Huawei 5G CPE Pro router which is optimised for the Rain network.

Rain Black Friday deals

