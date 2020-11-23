Great Black Friday broadband deals in South Africa

This year, most South African retailers launched Black Friday promotions with price cuts on a wide range of products.

Not to be outdone, South African Internet service providers (ISPs) and mobile operators have also launched specials.

Vodacom has launched numerous deals during November, offering discounts on both mobile and fixed data products.

MTN launched its “Black Friday Mega deals” on 20 November, with discounts of up to 47% on fixed data products.

Rain launched two Black Friday specials – “unlimited 4G for phones” for R299 and “unlimited home 5G standard” at R479 per month for the first three months.

Telkom and Cell C have also promised big Black Friday promotions, but they will only launch their deals on Friday.

A handful of ISPs have also unveiled specials, including Supersonic, MetroFibre, and RSAWEB.

Supersonic is offering a 60GB home broadband service for R199 per month and an uncapped fixed-LTE service for R999 per month.

RSAWEB is offering new subscribers one month of fibre access free on Openserve, MetroFibre and Link Africa. It is also throwing in a free router on selected SIM-only fixed-LTE packages.

MetroFibre is focusing on the business market with its Black Friday deals, with big price cuts on its 200Mbps and 1Gbps FTTB offerings.

Here are a few of the prominent Black Friday mobile data and broadband deals which are available now.

