Huawei Black Friday 2020 sale – Here are the best deals

Huawei has unveiled its Black Friday sale, which will offer big discounts across a wide range of hardware from its online store.

The sale will go live at 19:00 on 25 November 2020 and will include stock-limited flash sales as well as the chance to win a selection of Huawei hardware.

Customers who act quickly after the sale begins can get a Huawei P40 Pro+, Watch GT 2 Pro, and MateBook D14 – all for only R4,999. Stock on this offer will be limited and it is expected to sell out quickly.

Huawei is also offering significant discounts across a range of smartphones, routers, laptops, and wearables.

Visitors can enter a lucky draw competition hosted on the Huawei Black Friday website, too, which will see them entered to win prizes worth R28,999.

Users can sign up on the Huawei website to receive notifications regarding the sale as well as enter for a chance to win a P40 Pro, P Smart S, or FreeLace earphones.

Below is a selection of Huawei’s big Black Friday deals, which are set to go live on Wednesday 25 November.

Huawei P40 Pro+ and CP60 wireless charger – R19,999

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 – R3,499

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro + FreeBuds 3 – R6,999

Huawei Band 4 – R999

Huawei Y5p + Bluetooth Speaker – R1,899

Huawei MateBook D 15 – R13,499

Huawei MediaPad T5 – R2,999

Huawei Wi-Fi Q2 Pro (3-pack) – R3,099

