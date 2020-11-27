Awesome Black Friday specials unveiled

Black Friday has arrived in South Africa, with many retailers offering big price cuts on tech products and other goods.

Black Friday is the day after Thanksgiving in the United States and signals the start of the holiday shopping season.

The COVID-19 pandemic has, however, changed the retail environment because of social distancing rules and regulations prohibiting large crowds.

To address these concerns, many retailers stretched their Black Friday promotions over the whole of November.

Takealot, for example, offered three weeks of Blue Dot countdown deals before it launched its official Blue Dot Sale this morning.

Takealot also gave shoppers exclusive early access to some of its Black Friday deals between 23 to 26 November.

Game followed a similar strategy with a new set of deals every week between 2 and 29 November – available online and in-store.

Although Black Friday was less focused on the traditional Black Friday weekend this year, it remains the most important online shopping day in the country.

Many shops have subsequently waited for Friday 27 November before they unveiled their Black Friday deals.

To make it easier for you to explore what is available on Black Friday, we have listed some of the prominent deals which are now available.

Retail Stores

Cash Converters (click here for Black Friday deals)

Sony (click here for Black Friday deals)





Aramex (click here for Black Friday deals)

Cellucity (click here for Black Friday deals)

ASUS (click here for Black Friday deals)

Bitmart (click here for Black Friday deals)

Eyewear SA (click here for Black Friday deals)

BLU Smartphones (click here for Black Friday deals)

GeeWiz (click here for Black Friday deals)

HomeChoice (click here for Black Friday deals)

Kloppers (click here for Black Friday deals)

ZEEK (click here for Black Friday deals)

Esquire (click here for Black Friday deals)

Hisense (click here for Black Friday deals)

Charged Power (click here for Black Friday deals)

IT Services

Standard Bank (click here for Black Friday deals)

Bidvest McCarthy (click here for Black Friday deals)

OUTsurance (click here for Black Friday deals)

ESET (click here for Black Friday deals)

The TEFL Academy (click here for Black Friday deals)

Dax Data Adobe (click here for Black Friday deals)

RSAWEB (click here for Black Friday deals)

SAP (click here for Black Friday deals)