DStv Premium Black Friday special unveiled

MultiChoice has launched a DStv Premium Black Friday contract deal for R999 per month on a 12-month contract.
This deal includes a DStv Premium subscription, a new DStv Explora Ultra Decoder, and free delivery, and full installation.
The company added that the price for this subscription will not change during the contract period, protecting subscribers against a potential price increase in April 2021.
The subscription includes the usual DStv value-added services, including a ShowMax subscription and DStv Box Office.
This promotion is aimed at increasing the DStv Premium subscriber base, which has been declining over the past few years.
There was a particularly sharp decline in Premium subscribers this year because of the lack of sport during the lockdown.
Whether a 12-month DStv Premium contract will be attractive in a market where users have become accustomed to the convenience of streaming services is not certain.
The DStv Premium Black Friday deal does, however, offer a big discount over buying the individual components separately.
A DStv Premium subscription costs R819 per month while a DStv Explora Ultra with installation is priced at R3,699.
The table below shows how much you will save with MultiChoice’s DStv Premium Black Friday deal.
|DStv Premium Black Friday Deal
|Component
|Individual costs
|Black Friday deal
|DStv Premium subscription per month
|R819
|R999
|DStv Explora with installation
|R3,699
|Included
|Total 12-month price
|R13,527
|R11,988
