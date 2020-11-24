DStv Premium Black Friday special unveiled

MultiChoice has launched a DStv Premium Black Friday contract deal for R999 per month on a 12-month contract.

This deal includes a DStv Premium subscription, a new DStv Explora Ultra Decoder, and free delivery, and full installation.

The company added that the price for this subscription will not change during the contract period, protecting subscribers against a potential price increase in April 2021.

The subscription includes the usual DStv value-added services, including a ShowMax subscription and DStv Box Office.

This promotion is aimed at increasing the DStv Premium subscriber base, which has been declining over the past few years.

There was a particularly sharp decline in Premium subscribers this year because of the lack of sport during the lockdown.

Whether a 12-month DStv Premium contract will be attractive in a market where users have become accustomed to the convenience of streaming services is not certain.

The DStv Premium Black Friday deal does, however, offer a big discount over buying the individual components separately.

A DStv Premium subscription costs R819 per month while a DStv Explora Ultra with installation is priced at R3,699.

The table below shows how much you will save with MultiChoice’s DStv Premium Black Friday deal.

DStv Premium Black Friday Deal Component Individual costs Black Friday deal DStv Premium subscription per month R819 R999 DStv Explora with installation R3,699 Included Total 12-month price R13,527 R11,988

