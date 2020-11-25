New Game Black Friday deals launched

Game’s fourth week of Black Friday deals has gone live, offering significant discounts across a wide selection of products [see all Game Black Friday deals here].

The retailer has been offering Black Friday specials throughout November, with new specials becoming available each week.

This is the last week of Black Friday specials on offer from the retailer, with the Black Friday sale set to end on 29 November 2020.

Game is also offering its 1 Cent Price Surprise promotion on all Black Friday purchases.

This deal was first introduced during last year’s Black Friday and gives all Game customers – online and in-store – the chance to pay just 1 cent at checkout.

Below are some of the best tech deals available in Game’s last week of Black Friday specials.

LG 55-inch Nano Smart Cell TV – R9,999 (R5,000 off)

Hisense 70-inch UHD Smart TV – R12,999 (R2,000 off)

Acer Intel Core i5 Laptop – R7,999 (R2,000 off)

Xbox One S 1TB – R5,699 (R1,300 off)

Defy 5 Burner Gas Cooker – R9,999 (R1,000 off)

Samsung Galaxy A10s – R1,999 (R700 off)

Volkano Mamba Bluetooth speaker – R399 (R200 off)

Sunbeam Portable Air Cooler – R799 (R200 off)

Samsung 65-inch QLED Smart TV – R16,999 (R6,000 off)

Volkano Bluetooth Headphones – R299 (R100 off)

Deals restocked and hours extended

Game said that it has restocked its Black Friday deals and added extra hours to ensure comfortable shopping.