Samsung Black Friday sale – All the deals

Samsung is running a Black Friday Sale on its online store, offering South Africans discounts on smartphones, tablets, TVs, and more.
“Samsung Black Friday is back and bigger than ever,” the company states on its website.
“Get great deals on selected TVs, smartphones, wearables, tablets, fridges, aircons and other home appliances, when you shop in-store or online in our unmissable Black Friday Sale.”
These deals are available to purchase on the Samsung online store as well as participating retailers and stockists.
The Samsung Black Friday promotion will run weekly in-store and online until 30 November 2020.
Below are some of the best deals from the Samsung Black Friday sale.
You can view all the deals in the catalogue embedded below or on the Samsung website.
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: MyBroadband has a new article comments policy which aims to encourage constructive discussions. To get your comments published, make sure it is civil and adds value to the discussion.