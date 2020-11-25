Samsung Black Friday sale – All the deals

Samsung is running a Black Friday Sale on its online store, offering South Africans discounts on smartphones, tablets, TVs, and more.

“Samsung Black Friday is back and bigger than ever,” the company states on its website.

“Get great deals on selected TVs, smartphones, wearables, tablets, fridges, aircons and other home appliances, when you shop in-store or online in our unmissable Black Friday Sale.”

These deals are available to purchase on the Samsung online store as well as participating retailers and stockists.

The Samsung Black Friday promotion will run weekly in-store and online until 30 November 2020.

Below are some of the best deals from the Samsung Black Friday sale.

You can view all the deals in the catalogue embedded below or on the Samsung website.

Samsung 55-inch Q70T QLED TV – R12,999

Samsung 82-inch TU8000 4K Smart TV – R29,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite – R9,999

Samsung Galaxy Tab A – R2,499

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active – R2,999

Samsung Galaxy S20 – R16,999

Samsung Black Friday Deals

