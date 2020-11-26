How South African stores have prepared for Black Friday

Black Friday has been expanded to span several weeks by many of South Africa’s most prominent ecommerce retailers.

However, it is likely that there will still be a notable spike in purchases on the actual Black Friday – which will take place on 27 November.

Historically, Black Friday has been a difficult day for many ecommerce websites as they have had to take major measures to ensure their websites remain up in the wake of the tremendous spike in traffic.

Some businesses have still suffered issues, which have a major effect on their ability to offer their customers a host of great Black Friday deals.

We, therefore, asked leading South African retailers what their plans were to ensure their websites remain up and their systems run smoothly on Friday.

Makro and Game

Massmart, which owns both Makro and Game, said that its retailers have been making investments into their systems ahead of the Black Friday period.

“We have continued to invest significantly in our online platforms both in terms of usability and stability, not least anticipating 2020 Black Friday traffic in the age of COVID-19,” said Massmart.

It said it has made some big changes to the resources at its disposal to ensure that Black Friday runs smoothly.

“Although we don’t anticipate difficulty, we have markedly increased availability of technical support skills and intensified real-time performance monitoring,” said Massmart.

It is worth noting that both Makro and Game have been running sales since the beginning of the month, which has helped these retailers to stagger demand over a longer period of time.

Pick n Pay

Pick n Pay said it is expecting a major increase in traffic on Black Friday.

“As we are expecting a spike in traffic volumes, we have scaled up our system resources for the full Black Friday trading period which launched with our online-deals on 13 November,” said Pick n Pay.

The retailer said its online business has seen unprecedented growth this year, and it expects its infrastructure will continue to deal with increased traffic effectively.

“During the first weeks of stage 5 lockdown, we recorded the highest number of visitors ever to our website and our systems handled the traffic without any problems,” said Pick n Pay.

“We are confident that our infrastructure will continue to run smoothly and efficiently with the traffic volumes expected over the upcoming Black Friday weekend.”

Pick n Pay launched its Black Friday sale on Monday 23 November and is offering up to 50% off hundreds of products over the next two weeks.

These specials include daily deals that run until 26 November, Smart Price deals that run until 29 November, and Extended Black Friday deals that will run until 6 December.

Pick n Pay has also been running online-only deals since 13 November.

