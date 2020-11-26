Telkom reveals Black Friday sale

Telkom has announced that its Black Friday sale will go live at 00:01 on 27 November 2020.

The sale will include big price cuts on data packages as well as contracts for new devices, the mobile network said.

“These amazing offers include huge price-slashing on data packages as well as contracts for those in the market for new devices and everyone else looking to stretch their buck for great value deals,” Telkom said.

“All online exclusive deals will end at midnight – 00:00 on 4 December 2020.”

Telkom said it is focusing on its online shopping experience for Black Friday this year, as well as offering big savings on mobile data due to evolving customer habits.

“This Black Friday especially, it is all about the most value we can give our customers in the most meaningful ways and identifying those areas of their lives that the savings will have the most impact,” said Telkom chief marketing officer Gugu Mthembu.

“It is the increased demand in data by our customers that has propelled us to the number 3 largest mobile operator spot in SA; so, we are listening, and we want to continue to give them the most competitive packages in the market.”

Competition and COVID-19 measures

As part of its Black Friday sale, Telkom is running a competition on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter with daily winnings in the form of mobile data, starting from 2GB All-Net bundles up to 11.5GB FreeMe bundles.

It will also award the following prizes at the end of the competition:

4x Huawei Y7p + 11.5GB FreeMe bundle

2x Huawei B535-932 router + 11.15GB FreeMe bundle

Grand Black Friday giveaway – 1TB mobile data

“Telkom as a responsible corporate citizen has, from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, implemented strict protocols to protect our employees and our customers from spreading the virus,” Mthembu said.

“We will be ensuring strict social distancing in the stores, customers entering and queueing inside and outside, controlling the numbers of people in stores at one time, monitoring shoppers’ temperatures as well as ensuring hand sanitation and mask protocols are always adhered to.”

The Telkom call centre and online queries systems will extend operating hours by two hours on Friday, 27 November 2020 and Monday, 30 November 2020 from the usual 08:00 – 18:00 time slot to 08:00 – 20:00.

Contract deals

Below are the Telkom Black Friday contract deals the network has revealed ahead of its sale launch.

The deals will be available on Friday 27 November from the Telkom website.

Device Term FreeMe 800MB FreeMe 1.5GB FreeMe 3GB FreeMe 6GB FreeMe 11.5GB FreeMe 28GB Minutes Data Samsung Galaxy A11 24 R179 R229 – – – – 100 Min x 24 10GB x 3 Huawei Y6p + Watch 24 R249 R299 R349 R449 R549 R849 100 Min x 24 10GB x 3 Samsung Galaxy A21s + Watch 24 R259 R299 R349 R449 R549 R849 100 Min x 24 10GB x 3 Samsung Galaxy A31 + Watch 24 – R349 R399 R499 R599 R899 100 Min x 24 10GB x 3 Huawei Y9s + Watch 24 R339 R379 R429 R529 R629 R929 100 Min x 24 10GB x 3 Huawei P40 Lite + Watch 24 – R399 R449 R549 R649 R949 100 Min x 24 10GB x 3 iPhone SE 64GB 24 – R469 R519 R619 R719 R1,019 100 Min x 24 50GB x 3 iPhone 11 64GB 24 – R799 R849 R949 R1,049 R1,349 100 Min x 24 50GB x 3 Samsung Galaxy S20+ with Tab A8 24 – – R999 R1,099 R1,199 R1,499 100 Min x 24 10GB x 3

