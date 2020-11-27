Awesome Black Friday tech deals from Incredible Connection

Incredible Connection has launched its Black Friday Weekend sale, with big discounts on a range of technology products.

Shoppers can save up to 60% when buying online and in-store, with the deals valid until 29 November and while stocks last.

Microsoft Surface laptops, Sony 4K TVs, Apple MacBooks, and Acer gaming PCs are among the many items on offer.

“Everyday” tech items are available, too, including HDMI cables, printer cartridges, USB flash drives, plug adapters, and earphones.

A selection of great tech deals from Incredible Connection’s Black Friday sale are below.

Acer Nitro 15 Gaming Laptop – R19,999

Apple MacBook Pro 16 – R54,999

Apple Watch Series 5 Cellular + GPS – R7,999

Targus Laptop Backpack – R399

Volkano Earphones – R199

PowerCube Plug – R99

Sony 75-inch 4K TV – R36,999

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 – R46,999

Toshiba 32GB Drive – R99

D-Link Wi-Fi Extender Kit – R299