South African retailers have launched their Black Friday sales, offering significant discounts over the biggest shopping period of the year.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions in place to slow its spread, many local stores have been running extended, month-long sales.

Takealot, for example, offered three weeks of Blue Dot countdown deals before it launched its official Blue Dot Sale this morning.

Makro, Game, Incredible Connection, and many others followed suit, running week-long sales throughout November.

It is now officially Black Friday, however, and many stores have launched new specials in addition to their existing discounts.

Splashing out on a new TV, sound system, or PC gaming rig may be out of the reach of many South Africans at the moment, considering the effect COVID-19 has had on the average consumer’s wallet.

There are still great specials available in the lower price brackets, however, from Android TV boxes and LTE routers to smart cameras and smartphones.

We have listed a few of the best Black Friday deals for under R1,000 below.

Xiaomi Mi TV Box S from Takealot – R999

Huawei Band 4 from Takealot – R999

Hisense LTE Wi-Fi router from Takealot – 649

DStv Explora 3 from Game – R699

Samsung Galaxy A2 Core from Makro – R999

PlayStation 4 Controller from Makro – 899

Connex Smart Wi-Fi camera from Incredible Connection – R899

Karbon Renaissance Bluetooth Speaker from Incredible Connection – R999

Adam Elements wireless charging hub from DigiCape – R969

Huawei Freelace from Cellucity – R699