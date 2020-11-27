The best Black Friday deals for under R1,000

27 November 2020

South African retailers have launched their Black Friday sales, offering significant discounts over the biggest shopping period of the year.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions in place to slow its spread, many local stores have been running extended, month-long sales.

Takealot, for example, offered three weeks of Blue Dot countdown deals before it launched its official Blue Dot Sale this morning.

Makro, Game, Incredible Connection, and many others followed suit, running week-long sales throughout November.

It is now officially Black Friday, however, and many stores have launched new specials in addition to their existing discounts.

Splashing out on a new TV, sound system, or PC gaming rig may be out of the reach of many South Africans at the moment, considering the effect COVID-19 has had on the average consumer’s wallet.

There are still great specials available in the lower price brackets, however, from Android TV boxes and LTE routers to smart cameras and smartphones.

We have listed a few of the best Black Friday deals for under R1,000 below.

Xiaomi Mi TV Box S from Takealot – R999

Deal 1

Huawei Band 4 from Takealot – R999

Deal 2

Hisense LTE Wi-Fi router from Takealot – 649

Deal 3

DStv Explora 3 from Game – R699

Deal 4

Samsung Galaxy A2 Core from Makro – R999

Deal 5

PlayStation 4 Controller from Makro – 899

Deal 6

Connex Smart Wi-Fi camera from Incredible Connection – R899

Deal 7

Karbon Renaissance Bluetooth Speaker from Incredible Connection – R999

Deal 8

Adam Elements wireless charging hub from DigiCape – R969

Deal 9

Huawei Freelace from Cellucity – R699

Share your thoughts: The best Black Friday deals for unde…

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Follow us

Recommended

Share this article
The best Black Friday deals for under R1,000