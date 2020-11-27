Watch how much South Africans are spending this Black Friday

PayFast has launched a tracker which shows how much South Africans are spending on Black Friday in real-time.

PayFast is an online payment gateway which facilitates ecommerce payments, and it has scaled its systems to meet the high demand of Black Friday shoppers this weekend.

The online dashboard shows the cities in which South Africans are making Black Friday purchases through the PayFast system.

It also shows the value of the individual transactions as they are processed in real-time.

PayFast’s online purchase tracker is named the Black Friday / Cyber Monday (BFCM), and will also track purchases made over the weekend and on Cyber Monday.

The portal reflects a breakdown of the following :

Overall greatest basket value

Greatest basket value at current hour

Real-time transactions by city

Province transaction percentage

The PayFast BFCM ticker is available via a dedicated web portal and is also embedded at the end of this article.

Preparing for Black Friday

South African stores have scaled up their online shopping systems in preparation of the increased traffic on Black Friday.

Massmart, which owns both Makro and Game, said that its retailers have been making investments into their systems ahead of the Black Friday period.

“We have continued to invest significantly in our online platforms both in terms of usability and stability, not least anticipating 2020 Black Friday traffic in the age of COVID-19,” said Massmart.

It said it has made significant changes to the resources at its disposal to ensure that Black Friday runs smoothly.

Pick n Pay also said it has scaled its online systems to accommodate the increased demand.

“As we are expecting a spike in traffic volumes, we have scaled up our system resources for the full Black Friday trading period which launched with our online-deals on 13 November,” said Pick n Pay.

“We are confident that our infrastructure will continue to run smoothly and efficiently with the traffic volumes expected over the upcoming Black Friday weekend.”

Black Friday tracker

