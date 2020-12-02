Black Friday online deliveries tested

One of the biggest events on the annual shopping calendar – Black Friday – took place on 27 November this year.

Black Friday typically results in a massive frenzy of shoppers who try to buy their targeted deals before they run out of stock.

In order to avoid a huge influx of visitors that could potentially create hotspots for the spread of the COVID-19 virus, however, several physical stores decided to stretch their deals over a number of weeks preceding Black Friday weekend.

These include retailers like Game, Incredible Connection, and Makro, all of which ran in-store and online offers over several days in November.

The trend was not limited to physical stores, however, as online-only stores like Takealot and Loot started running weekly Black Friday deals earlier in November.

This change in approach could mean the historic issues of delays in orders that were all placed on the same day may not be so significant for Black Friday 2020.

Black Friday tests

MyBroadband decided to see how well South Africa’s stores coped with the shopping demand over the period.

Our staff members placed orders from a range of online stores over the Black November month and ordered a variety of items.

The table below details the online store, the item which was purchased, when it was ordered, and when it was delivered.

Online store Item Order Date Delivery Date Kloppers LG NanoCell 4K TV 11 November 2020 12 November 2020 Expert Stores Samsung QLED 4K TV 11 November 2020 13 November 2020 Takealot PS5 DualSense controller 25 November 2020 26 November 2020 Takealot Electric toothbrush 25 November 2020 27 November 2020 GeeWiz Xiaomi Mi TV stick 27 November 2020 29 November 2020 Takealot PS5 controller charging dock 27 November 2020 30 November 2020 Takealot Perfume 27 November 2020 30 November 2020 Technomobi Mobile Wi-Fi router 27 November 2020 30 November 2020 Takealot Books 27 November 2020 30 November 2020 Takealot Kindle Paperwhite 27 November 2020 30 November 2020 Incredible Connection JBL Endurance Sprint earphones 27 November 2020 Wrong item delivered Takealot Shirt, golf balls, wine 27 November 2020 1 December 2020 Digicape Skullcandy Bluetooth headphones 27 November 2020 2 December 2020 EyewearSA Sunglasses 27 November 2020 2 December 2020 EyewearSA Sunglasses 27 November 2020 Not delivered yet:

2 – 3 business days Takealot Rug, LED strip, batting gloves 27 November 2020 Estimated 15 December 2020 Takealot Book, puzzles, whisky 27 November 2020 Estimated 22 December 2020

What happened

MyBroadband staff ordered several items on Black Friday promotions preceding the main day itself.

All of these orders were delivered within 1-2 business days, including TVs from Kloppers and Expert Stores, respectively.

The first order placed on Black Friday itself was delivered by Courier Guy two days later – on Sunday 29 November.

Given its prominence as an online store in South Africa, it was no surprise that a large number of orders in our office were placed on Takealot.

The majority of the orders for products that were in stock were delivered within 1 – 2 business days from ordering.

It is important to note that two outstanding Takealot orders were still within their ETAs at the time of publication, as stock for these orders still had to be sourced from suppliers when they were placed.

The only order that did not arrive on time was a pair of sunglasses from EyewearSA.

Incorrect item delivered

Out of all the orders, one delivery – from Incredible Connection – contained the incorrect item.

Instead of the JBL Bluetooth headphones that one of MyBroadband’s staff members ordered, this package contained an Amazon Fire tablet.

A correction of the order was still pending by the time of publication.

