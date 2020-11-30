The biggest single purchase on Black Friday in South Africa

There was a big increase in online shopping over Black Friday, and one South African spent R299,950 on their festive shopping.

This is according to data from PayFast, an online payment gateway owned by the DPO Group that facilitates online payments.

PayFast noted that the number of shoppers increased significantly over the Black Friday weekend, with online transactions volumes being 50% higher than the same period last year.

The company processed a 283% increase in total payment volumes on Black Friday alone compared to a normal busy day such as payday.

“This year’s Black Friday spend surpassed the volumes we’ve seen in previous years,” said PayFast managing director and founder Jonathan Smit.

“The rapid adoption of ecommerce over the course of 2020 has meant that we’ve seen more people shopping online, especially amid fears of a COVID-19 resurgence.”

R299,950 in one transaction

PayFast said the largest single transaction it recorded on Black Friday was R299,950.

Additionally, South Africans spent more on Black Friday this year, with an average basket value of R1,243 compared to the previous year’s average basket value of R803.

These statistics, as recorded by PayFast, are summarised below:

Average basket value – R1,243

Biggest single transaction – R299,950

Total transaction volumes – +50%

“Alongside big-ticket items like TVs and gaming consoles, more purchases were made online for items that are traditionally brick-and-mortar, retail store focused, like toiletries, cosmetics and essentials,” Smit said.

Additionally, two-thirds of Black Friday shoppers in South Africa made their Black Friday purchases using a mobile device.

“Smartphone usage means you can shop literally from anywhere, any time. We’re seeing merchants and payment methods better cater to the demand for mobile too.”

PayFast said this year’s Black Friday experience offered improved customer experience across the board due to increased investment in online platforms.

Lockdown was a good test for many ecommerce businesses, with lessons carried into this peak period,” said Smit.

The company also noted that 66% of transactions were made using cards over this period, stating that alternative payment methods such as mobile wallets and QR codes are becoming more popular.

Black Friday transaction volumes

The infographic below shows the increase in online transactions during Black Friday in South Africa.

