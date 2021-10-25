Makro reveals Black Friday plans

South African retailing giant Makro has revealed details of its Black Friday 2021 campaign.

Like last year, Makro will run its Black Friday promotions over an extended period throughout November, with new deals released each week.

“This Black Friday will be bigger than ever before ⁠— customers can look forward to great savings on the most sought products,” Makro said.

The Black Friday offers will run over four weeks from 1 November 2021 to 28 November 2021 and will be available online and in-store.

Deals will be available across a wide range of products, including TVs, laptops, cellphones, and air-fryers.

“These great deals will only be available during the week in which they are announced and will not be offered again. So we encourage shoppers to take advantage of the new deals each week,” Makro said.

All orders over R500 will qualify for free shipping, and the store will offer same-day delivery on grocery and liquor products through the One Cart App.

Makro is not the only retailer in the Massmart Group that will be participating in Black Friday 2021.

Massmart head of e-commerce Sylvester John previously confirmed that Builder’s will also be offering Black Friday deals.

In addition, Game recently announced its Price Beat Promise, which guarantees that it will beat the price of any competing store, will be available during its Black Friday promotion.

This will give shoppers an additional 10% discount on the difference between its price and the competitor’s, even on Black Friday prices.

Game’s promotional period will also run for four weeks during November.

Other online stores that have confirmed they will be participating in Black Friday 2021 include Takealot, Everyshop, Loot, OneDayOnly, Dreamware Tech, and Wootware.