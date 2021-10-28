Makro Black Friday deals sneak peek — including a 55-inch OLED TV for R19,999

Makro has posted a sneak peek of its first Black Friday 2021 deals.

The store’s Black Friday Extended promotion will run for four weeks in November, with new sets of offers each week, available online and in-store.

“This Black Friday will be bigger than ever before ⁠— customers can look forward to great savings on the most sought products,” Makro stated.

Discounts will be available on a range of products, including TVs, laptops, and cellphones.

The first week’s deals will be available from 1 to 7 November 2021.

The sneak peek shows deals on four products, including a 55-inch LG C1 4K OLED TV for R19,999. Makro states the TV is R5,000 off its regular price.

Takealot has the TV listed for R24,999.

The C1 offers Nvidia G-Sync, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and up to a 120Hz refresh rate.

It also comes with an HDMI 2.1 port, which means it will be able to output up to 120fps in 4K resolution for a top-notch gaming experience on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Another significant discount is R4,000 off a Samsung 18,000 BTU Non-Inverter Air Conditioner.

Below are four of the deals available during the first week of Makro’s Black Friday Extended promotion.

