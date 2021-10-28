Takealot reveals Black Friday plans — Over 100,000 deals coming

Takealot has announced details of its 2021 Blue Dot Sale, the online shopping giant’s version of Black Friday.

Like in 2020, Takealot will offer weekly deals ahead of Black Friday on 26 November.

“Kicking off on 1 November, eager shoppers looking for the best deals in South Africa will be able to shop weekly Blue Dot Countdown deals across Takealot’s wide range of home, tech, sport, beauty and more,” Takealot said.

Between 1 and 25 November, Takealot will release “tens of thousands” of countdown deals before the official five-day Blue Dot Sale begins.

Each week in November leading up to the sale will have special offers on specific categories.

The applicable categories for each week will be as follows:

1 to 7 November — Large appliances, TVs, audio, furniture, beauty, toys and nappies

— Large appliances, TVs, audio, furniture, beauty, toys and nappies 8 to 14 November — Garden, pool & patio, braai’s, DIY, power tools, laptops & computers, books and liquor

— Garden, pool & patio, braai’s, DIY, power tools, laptops & computers, books and liquor 15 to 21 November — Bed & bathroom, dining & entertaining, smart home technology, camping, and household essentials

— Bed & bathroom, dining & entertaining, smart home technology, camping, and household essentials 22 to 25 November — Appliances, gaming, TVs, sporting equipment, and toys

After this, the annual Blue Dot Sale will kick off at one minute past midnight on 26 November.

The Blue Dot Sale will run for five days — from Black Friday weekend into Cyber Monday on 29 November, then Takealot Tuesday on 30 November.

During that period, Takealot said it would offer up to 50% off on thousands of products.

Takealot Tuesday is a new addition with an extra focus on showcasing deals sold by Takealot Marketplace sellers, specifically small to medium-sized South African businesses that use Takealot to sell and deliver their products, as well as products exclusive to Takealot.

“Shoppers can take advantage of safe, contactless delivery across the country, and for those in main centres in Cape Town, Pretoria and Johannesburg, Takealot offers same-day and next-day delivery,” Takealot said.