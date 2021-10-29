Everyshop’s first Black Friday — including deals for R0

JD Group has provided a preview of the Black Friday 2021 deals that will be on offer from its online and physical stores, including Everyshop, Incredible Connection, and HiFi Corp.

Everyshop will have daily deals starting from 1 November as part of its “Low’vember” promotion.

This will include free delivery and discounts of up to 100% off in its Check-Out Challenge.

The Checkout Challenge will include TVs, gaming consoles, air fryers, furniture and around a hundred other products available for free.

The retailer will provide customers with daily clues on its social media pages on accessing these offers.

In addition, there will also be “great savings” on other products in the store throughout the month.

Incredible Connection’s Black Friday deals will run under its More’vember campaign — from 1 to 29 November.

The promotion provides added value and freebies on products, which will be available in-store only.

The extras will include free device set-up, accessories, memory upgrades, games, warranties, and health checks on devices.

Qualifying products will carry a “FREE EXTRA” icon in Incredible Connection’s weekly catalogue.

HiFi Corp will again be offering its Black Tag November campaign with big deals across appliances and home products during the entire month, with free delivery on online orders.

Two other major JD Group stores — Rochester and Sleepmasters — will also have Black Friday offers throughout November.

Rochester will be giving customers gifts worth up to R2,199 on purchases of selected furniture, while Sleepmasters is offering up to 35% off leading bed brands.