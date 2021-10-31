Game Black Friday deals revealed

Game has revealed its first set of Black November deals, which will be on offer from 1 November 2021 to 9 November 2021.

All the deals are available in a digital leaflet published online and include discounts on big TVs, smartphones, laptops, and other tech.

Game will be running four weeks of deals throughout November, with offers only valid in the week they are launched.

For the duration of Black November, the store will charge a flat delivery fee of R50 on all online orders.

It is also offering its Price Beat Promise for both online and in-store shopping during Black Friday month.

If you find a product for cheaper from other retailers, Game will match it and pay you back 10% of the difference between the competitor and its price.

Below are 10 of the best tech deals we found for Game’s first week of Black November 2021.

70-inch Sinotec 4K Android TV — R10,999 (R5,000 off)

Xbox Series S + 3 months of Game Pass Ultimate — R6,499 (R949 off)

DStv Explora 3B — R699 (R300 off)

Hisense 463l refrigerator — R9,999 (R3,000 off)

LG 4.2 Channel Sound Tower — R5,999 (R2,000 off)

WD Elements 1TB External Hard Drive — R699 (R300 off)

Huawei Y5 Lite — R999 (R600 off)

ASUS Intel Core i5 laptop — R7,999 (R2,000 off)

LG Xboom PL7 Wireless Speaker — R1,999 (R1,000 off)

Philips TWS Earphones — R499 (R300 off)