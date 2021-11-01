Everyshop’s first Black Friday deals revealed — Including 50% off routers

Everyshop has launched its Low’vember Black Friday 2021 promotion.

The online store will be offering daily deals on a wide range of products during November, with free delivery and discounts of up to 100% off in its Check-Out Challenge.

The latter will include limited R0 offers on TVs, gaming consoles, air fryers, furniture and around a hundred other products.

To participate in the challenge, customers must find and read the daily clues on Everyshop’s social media pages, which will point to the products that are 100% off.

Among the other deals available on day 1 of Low’vember are discounts on tech, including TVs, laptops, routers, smartphones, and sound equipment.

Notably, several TP-Link routers and packages were marked down 50%.

Below are 10 of the best tech deals we found on the first day of Everyshop’s Low’vember promotion.

ASUS TUF Gaming F15 laptop — R16,999 (save R3,000)

TP-Link Deco M5 AC1300 — R3,649 (save R3,650)

Hisense 2.1 Channel Soundbar — R1,999 (save R1,500)

TP-Link Archer AX20 AX1800 router — R1,399 (save R1,400)

Sinotec 42-inch FHD Android TV — R4,499

Steelseries Arctis 1 PS5 gaming headset — R899 (save R500)

iPhone XR 64GB — R8,999 (save R500)

TP-Link Deco E3 2-pack — R1,049 (save R1,050)

Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed Wireless — R999 (save R500)

Turtle Beach Stream Mic — R1,499 (save R1,000)

