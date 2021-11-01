Everyshop’s first Black Friday deals revealed — Including 50% off routers

Everyshop has launched its Low’vember Black Friday 2021 promotion.
The online store will be offering daily deals on a wide range of products during November, with free delivery and discounts of up to 100% off in its Check-Out Challenge.
The latter will include limited R0 offers on TVs, gaming consoles, air fryers, furniture and around a hundred other products.
To participate in the challenge, customers must find and read the daily clues on Everyshop’s social media pages, which will point to the products that are 100% off.
Among the other deals available on day 1 of Low’vember are discounts on tech, including TVs, laptops, routers, smartphones, and sound equipment.
Notably, several TP-Link routers and packages were marked down 50%.
Below are 10 of the best tech deals we found on the first day of Everyshop’s Low’vember promotion.
