Best early Black Friday TV deals — including a 4K 55-inch for R9,999

Black Friday is set to take place on 26 November 2021, and several South African retailers have already started running specials as part of their extended Black November promotions.

Retailers such as Takealot, Hirsch’s, Everyshop, and Incredible Connection offer televisions of various sizes and display types at reduced prices as part of their extended promotions.

As part of Takealot’s Blue Dot Sale (its extended Black Friday sale), customers can get a 65-inch Samsung UHD Crystal Smart TV for R13,999 — advertised to be R3,000 off.

Another standout from Takealot is the 86-inch LG Nanocell 4K UHD TV for R32,999 — with a claimed discount of R7,000.

Incredible Connection’s More’vember deals include a 65-inch LG 4K Smart Nanocell TV for R14,999 and a 55-inch LG 4K Smart OLED TV with a 120Hz refresh rate for R19,999.

Other retailers, including Loot, Hi-Fi Corp, and New World, also offer aggressive deals on TVs.

These deals include a 50-inch Hisense 4K Smart TV for R7,850 from New World and a 55-inch Skyworth LED UHD TV for R9,930 from Loot.

The largest TV on sale comes as part of Hirch’s Level 1 Black Friday deals — a 120-inch Hisense 4K Laser TV and a R10,000 Hirsch voucher for R79,999.99.

The 20 best early Black Friday TV deals are listed below.

Hisense 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV (50A6G) — R7,850

Skyworth PRO 55-inch LED UHD Android TV (SUC9300) — R9,930

Sony 55-inch 4K Android TV (KD-55X7500H) — R9,999

Skyworth 65-inch UHD Android TV (65SUC9300) — R11,999

Hisense 65-inch ULED UHD Smart TV (65U6G) — R13,499

Samsung 65-inch UHD Crystal Processor 4K Smart TV (AU7000) — R13,999

Hisense 55-inch LED Matrix UHD Smart TV (U8QF) — R14,352

LG 65-inch 4K Smart Nanocell TV (65NANO75) — R14,999

Skyworth 75-inch UHD Android TV (75SUC9300) — R15,999

Samsung 70-inch LED UHD Smart TV (UA70AU7000KXX) — R17,499

LG 55-inch 4K Smart OLED AI TV (55C1) — R19,999

Samsung 75-inch Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV (UA75AU8000KXXA) — R21,999.99

LG 75-inch 4K Smart Nanocell TV (75NANO75) — R24,999

Hisense 85-inch LED 4K UHD Smart TV (A7500F) — R29,598

LG 86-inch Nanocell 4K UHD ThinQ AI TV (86NANO75) — R32,999

Sony 85-inch 4K Android TV (KD-85X8000H) — R34,999

Hisense 120-inch 4K Laser TV (120L5F) — R79,999.99 (deal includes R10,000 Hirsch voucher)