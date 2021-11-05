Best early Black Friday tech deals in South Africa

Many local retailers are offering Black Friday promotions for the entirety of November, with several products available at reduced prices.

Takealot, Everyshop, and Incredible Connection have month-long promotions offering significant savings — including a set of Sennheiser HD 450BT over-ear headphones for R2,199 and an Apple iPhone XR 64GB for R8,999.

Takealot’s Blue Dot Countdown sale runs from 1 November until 27 November, when its annual Blue Dot Sale goes live.

JD Group-owned Everyshop and Incredible Connection have promotions from 1 November to 30 November, dubbed Low’Vember and More’Vember, respectively.

From Wi-Fi routers to 5.4K video-recording drones to powerful laptops, there are significant deals available on a wide range of tech items.

One of the stand-out deals is from Takealot is the Sony Alpha a7C Mirrorless camera with a 28-60mm lens available for R29,999 — a claimed saving of R13,000.

Orms Direct is offering the same deal on this camera, while other retailers are selling the camera body alone on special for around R26,999.

Another deal that stands out is the Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum Mop Pro for R4,999 from Everyshop — an advertised saving of R2,000.

Incredible Connection is selling the Acer Nitro 5 with a 10th generation core-i5 processor, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card for R12,999.

We have listed 15 of the best early Black Friday tech deals below.

See all Black Friday deals here: Everyshop | Incredible Connection | Takealot

TP-Link Archer AX1500 Wi-fi 6 Router — R1,299

Garmin Forerunner 35 Smartwatch — R1,699

Sennheiser HD 450BT Wireless Over-Ear Headphone — R2,199

JBL Charge 4 — R2,199

Xiaomi Redmi 9C 64GB — R2,299

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 BT 40 — R3,299

Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum Mop Pro — R4,999

Apple iPhone XR 64GB — R8,999

Asus Zenbook Core i5 8GB 512GB SSD 13.3-inch — R11,111

Acer Nitro 5 Core i5 8GB 1TB HDD GTX1650 15.6-inch — R12,999

DJI Mavic Air 2S Drone — R17,999

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 128GB — R18,999

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 128GB 6GB 10.5-inch Wi-Fi LTE — R20,199

Sony Alpha a7C Mirrorless Digital Camera with 28-60mm Lens — R29,999

Dell XPS 13-inch Core i7 1165G7 16GB 512GB SSD — R29,999