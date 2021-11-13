Ultimate Black Friday 2021 Wishlist

Many South Africans will hope to see some high-end electronics and other premium tech discounted this Black Friday.

While buying that sleek new smartphone or impressive new gaming console sounds like an excellent way to treat yourself ahead of the holiday season, it can burn a big hole in your wallet.

Certain retailers have already started offering early deals, but many of the best offers are often around the official Black Friday, which will be on 26 November this year.

That is when online stores like Amazon and Takealot kick things up a gear, with limited-time discounts that are rarely outmatched throughout the rest of the year.

Below are 10 premium tech pieces we hope to see on a proper Black Friday 2021 deal this year.

PlayStation 5

Current price: R11,999

Despite selling more than 13 million consoles less than one year after its launch, the PlayStation 5 is still in high demand, with retailers struggling to get sufficient stock to satisfy orders.

With 4K output at up to 120 frames per second and a selection of premium exclusives you can play nowhere else, the PS5 is a must-have for many avid gamers.

iPhone 13 Pro Max

Current price: Starting from R23,699

Apple’s latest top-end smartphone boasts premium performance, a high refresh rate display, and incredible video capabilities, making it one of the best smartphones you can buy right now.

Xbox Series X

Current price: R11,999

Microsoft has a worthy rival to the world’s most sought-after console in the Xbox Series X.

While it’s not been selling as well as the PS5, the Xbox Series X offers graphics on par with Sony’s console.

When paired with the Xbox Game Pass subscription, the Xbox Series X is one of the best bang-for-buck propositions in gaming right now.

Samsung 98-inch Q900R QLED 8K Smart TV

Current price: R699,000

Why go to the movies when you can enjoy your favourite movies and TV shows on a massive screen with a higher quality resolution?

Samsung’s 98-inch Q900R QLED 8K TV would be the perfect centrepiece for your home cinema… if you can afford it.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090

Current price: Starting from R47,999

One of the best ways to future-proof your gaming PC is to add a beastly graphics card.

The GeForce RTX 3090 is the most powerful on offer right now, with 10,496 CUDA cores, a boost clock of 1.7GHz, 24GB GDDR6X memory, and 946GB/s memory bandwidth.

When you’re not mining Ethereum with it, running even the most demanding titles at their highest settings with this card is a breeze.

Apple Watch Series 7

Current price: Starting from R8,399

Apple’s Watch Series smartwatches are sought-after timepieces.

The latest, the Watch Series 7, boasts the biggest display, best durability, and fastest charging yet on an Apple smartwatch.

MacBook Pro with M1 Max

Current price: Starting from R63,499

Apple has claimed its new MacBook Pro is the most powerful of any “pro” notebook. From early reviews, it appears to live up to this promise.

The company has also listened to ardent MacBook fans by bringing back useful ports and replacing the Touch Bar with physical functions keys.

The best configuration you can buy in South Africa comes with a 16-inch 3456-by-2234 display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 10-core M1 Max chip, 32GB RAM, and 1TB SSD.

Nintendo Switch

Current price: R6,999

While Sony and Microsoft are duelling it out for gamers looking for sheer graphics power, Nintendo was winning in sheer sales volumes.

The Nintendo Switch makes gaming on the go easy and enjoyable and comes at a fraction of the price of the two next-generation consoles.

According to NPD statistics, the PlayStation 5 briefly outsold the Nintendo Switch in the US during September 2021, breaking its 33-month winning streak.

However, Nintendo soon returned to its top-selling spot, with NPD predicting that while the Switch will continue to sell more units than its rivals for some time, the PlayStation 5 will lead in dollar sales.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Current price: Starting from R4,999

The first smartwatch to feature Google’s new WearOS, the Galaxy Watch 4 has received high praise from tech reviewers.

Improved integration with the Google ecosystem, the familiarity of Samsung’s skins, and a host of health and smart features make this smartwatch a worthy Android rival for Apple’s dominance.

Google Pixel 6 Pro

Current price: Starting from R21,399

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are considered to be Google’s first serious flagship smartphones.

The devices boast a distinctive design, powerful camera hardware and software, and the purest Android experience around.

Seeing it’s not officially sold in South Africa, you might struggle to get your hands on this one, however.

Fortunately, you might be able to import one yourself via Amazon or buy it from a specialist importer that includes a warranty.