Best early Black Friday deals under R2,000

Retailers across South Africa launched their extended Black Friday promotions, with several companies offering reduced prices throughout the month of November.

Stores including Takealot, Everyshop, Incredible Connection, and Hi-Fi Corporation are offering such promotions.

From wireless gaming mice to microwaves to smart air fryers, there are many deals available for less than R2,000.

As part of Takealot’s Blue Dot Sale Countdown — which runs from 1 to 27 November — you can buy the Xiaomi Mi Smart Air Fryer for R1,699.

Another stand out deal from 800W JVC BlueTooth speaker for R1,891.

You can grab a Logitech G305 Light speed Wireless Gaming Mouse for R649 as part of Everyshop’s Low’vember promotion.

You can also buy the Razer Naga Trinity from Everyshop for R1,599 — which is advertised to have been marked down by 30%.

Incredible Connection is selling Jabra’s Elite 75t TWS earphones and the LG XBOOMGo PL7 Bluetooth Speaker — each for R1,999.

Technomobi isn’t currently offering Black Friday deals but has marked down several smartphones in the weeks leading to its Black Friday promotions.

Its promotions start on 15 November, and the store is currently offering the 32GB Vivo Y1S smartphone for R1,949.

Several tech deals available for less than R2,000 are listed below.

See all Black Friday deals here: Everyshop | Takealot | Incredible Connection | Hi-Fi Corporation | Technomobi

Logitech G305 Light speed Wireless Gaming Mouse — R649

Steelseries Gaming Headset Arctis 1 (PS5) — R899

Samson Meteor Mic USB Studio Microphone — R1,199

Sony 120W Bluetooth Soundbar (HT-S100F) — R1,299

Milex Air Cooler 7L — R1,399

Roccat Kain 200 AIMO Gaming Mouse — R1,499

DStv Explora Decoder 3A + Installation — R1,499

Razer Naga Trinity — R1,599

Xiaomi Mi 3.5L 1500W Smart Air Fryer — R1,699

Packard Bell 8 inch LTE Tablet (2GB + 32GB) — R1,799

Samsung 32lt Microwave — R1,799

JVC 800W Bluetooth Speaker (XS-XN11/U) — R1,891

Vivo Y1S 32GB Dual Sim — R1,949

Jabra Elite 75t TWS Earphones — R1,999

LG XBOOMGo PL7 Bluetooth Speaker — R1,999

TP-Link Archer AX20 AX1800 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 — R1,999