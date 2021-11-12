Pick n Pay reveals early Black Friday deals — R6,499 for a 50-inch 4K TV

Pick n Pay has launched its early online-only Black Friday deals, including discounts on TVs, laptops, and other electronics.

The retailer said it will be offering more Black Friday deals on its on-demand Asap! delivery app this year.

In 2020, the majority of its deals were hosted on its online shop. These were only available to customers based in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

Pick n Pay group executive for marketing Andrew Mills said Asap! had added more than half a million users since last year’s Black Friday.

“More customers have turned to online shopping since the pandemic started, and it is clear this shift is here to stay as customers increasingly discover the ease of shopping their groceries online.”

“We are now collecting orders from over 200 stores which means we can deliver Black Friday deals to customers across the country from Polokwane to Soweto and Mossel Bay,” Mills added.

This year’s early Black Friday deals will include offers on everyday items, such as food, liquor, toiletries and household products, as well as big-ticket items like appliances and electronics.

Pick n Pay said that selected deals would have a maximum per item, and Asap! orders will be limited to 35 items.

Orders placed on Pick n Pay’s online shop www.pnp.co.za will have no basket limits.

It added that big-ticket items and consumables will be available on its website in greater quantities, allowing customers to stock up for the festive season.

Below are some of the best early online-only tech deals we found on Pick’ n Pay’s online shop. These will be available from 12 to 17 November 2021.

Skyworth 50-inch UHD Android Smart TV — R6,499 (save R1,500)

HP Notebook 255 with AMD Ryzen 5 3500U — R6,999 (save R2,000)

Western Digital My Passport 4TB external HDD — R1,299 (save R600)

PlayStation 4 500GB Mega Bundle — R5,999 (save R1,000)

HP Deskjet Ink Advanced Pro 6475 All-in-one printer — R1,299 (save R1,000)

Skyworth 2.1 channel soundbar and subwoofer — R1,999 (save R900)