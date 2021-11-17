We tested Game’s Black Friday price beat promise

Redeeming Game’s price beat promise on early Black Friday deals at one of its stores in Gauteng proved to be seamless, a real-world test showed.

At the beginning of October, Game announced that it will extend its price beat guarantee to specials running during the entire Black November.

If you find a product for cheaper at another retailer, Game will match the price and give an additional discount of 10% on the difference.

The retailer offers three ways to redeem its Price Beat Promise offer:

In-store before purchase, upon showing a valid leaflet / advertisement In-store after purchase — within 21 days of buying an item Online after purchase — within 21 days of buying an item

MyBroadband decided to test the first option after finding a 20,000mAh Superfly powerbank listed for cheaper on Takealot than at Game.

Game was selling the power bank for R399, while Takealot had it on special for R349.

We visited a local Game store which showed that it had stock of the power bank and asked a salesperson about their Price Beat Promise.

They informed MyBroadband’s researcher that the offer could be redeemed at the tills while checking out.

From the main tills, we were sent to the Money Centre tills where the power bank was scanned.

Our researcher had to show them the Takealot page on a smartphone, and they applied the discount.

We could then check out as normal, only paying R344 for the power bank after the additional 10% discount on the difference was applied.

The whole process did not take much longer than a normal till checkout.

MyBroadband contacted Game for comment on our experience, and vice president Andrew Stein explained that their in-store and online customer service teams went through additional training in the lead-up to November.

“This is the first time our Price Beat Promise has been available on our Black November promotion in 51 years,” said Stein.

The additional training will help ensure a seamless experience for all shoppers taking up Game’s Price Beat Promise throughout November and beyond, he stated.

“This is part of how we are reimagining this important day on the retail calendar, by challenging the competition and guaranteeing our shoppers the best possible price on each and every item we stock,” Stein said.

“There is no need for consumers to hold off on their purchase to see if there is a better price in the market at a later date as they can always claim their Price Beat after their purchase.”

