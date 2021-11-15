Big Black Friday specials on ultra-large TVs in South Africa

Many South African retailers have slashed the price of ultra-large TVs as part of early Black Friday specials.

Black Friday is a tradition that started in the United States where stores offer highly promoted sales as the start of festive season shopping.

Black Friday is the Friday following Thanksgiving, and this year it takes place on 26 November.

Many South African retailers have adopted the Black Friday tradition, but instead of just having specials on one day, they are running specials throughout November.

Known as early Black Friday specials, consumers can get great deals from companies like Takealot, Incredible Connection, and Hirsch’s.

One of the most popular items on Black Friday is televisions, and South Africans can already pick up great deals on large-screen TVs.

Takealot, for example, is offering a 75-inch NanoCell 4K Smart ThinQ AI TV for R24,999.

Incredible Connection, in turn, has cut the price of the LG 86-inch 4K Smart Nanocell TV from R39,999 to R32,999.

Here are a few prominent early Black Friday deals on ultra-large TVs in South Africa.

See all deals here: Takealot | Incredible Connection | Hirsch’s

LG 86-inch 4K Smart Nanocell TV from Incredible Connection — R32,999

Hisense 85-inch UHD TV from Everyshop — R26,999

Hisense 120-inch 4K Laser TV from Hirsch’s — R79,999

LG 82-inch UHD 4K Smart TV from Hirsch’s — R29,999

Sony 85-inch 4K Android TV from Everyshop — R34,999

