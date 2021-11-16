MTN Black Friday deals revealed — Double data and cheap smartphones

MTN has revealed a range of data deals and cheap smartphone contracts for its Black Friday 2021 promotion.

The specials on offer include two MyMTN Home data deals with double their regular data allocations. These come with a free-to-use router when taken on a 24-month contract.

The Black Friday Home 100GB package offers 100GB anytime data, 100GB night express data and 40GB YouTube-only data for R269 per month.

For reference, MTN’s typical 220GB Home offer comes with 110GB anytime data and 110GB night express data and sells for R499 per month.

MTN’s Home Internet packages are fixed to a limited number of towers close to the user’s address, which means you cannot use them in a smartphone or mobile router you want to carry around.

For those looking at such a solution, MTN is also offering three Mega data deals, starting at R149 for an 80GB package.

These packages boast an assortment of data for specific purposes in addition to a general anytime allocation. These include data earmarked for video streaming, music streaming, and YouTube-specific usage.

The Mega data deals are SIM-only and also offered on a 24-month contract.

Below are all of the MTN Home and Mega data Black Friday 2021 deals:

Black Friday Home 100GB — 100GB anytime, 100GB night express, 40GB YouTube data — R269 x 24

— 100GB anytime, 100GB night express, 40GB YouTube data — Black Friday Home 150GB — 150GB anytime data, 150GB night express, 100GB YouTube data — R399 x 24

— 150GB anytime data, 150GB night express, 100GB YouTube data — Black Friday Mega 80GB — 10GB anytime, 10GB night express, 20GB music streaming, 20GB video streaming, 20GB YouTube data — R149 x 24

— 10GB anytime, 10GB night express, 20GB music streaming, 20GB video streaming, 20GB YouTube data — Black Friday Mega 120GB — 20GB anytime, 20GB night express, 20GB music streaming, 40GB video streaming, 20GB YouTube data — R199 x 24

— 20GB anytime, 20GB night express, 20GB music streaming, 40GB video streaming, 20GB YouTube data — Black Friday Mega Gigs M — 4GB anytime, 2GB social, 2GB video streaming, 20GB Summer Pass, 75-all net minutes — R299 x 24

MTN is also offering several older smartphones and one newer budget smartphone on discounted 24-month contracts.

For R179 per month, you can get the Huawei P10 or LG G6 on a Mega Gigs XS package.

That includes 1GB of anytime data, 500MB social data, 500MB video streaming data and 25 voice minutes.

Below are the smartphone deals available from MTN for Black Friday 2021.

Huawei P10 32GB — R179 x 24

LG G6 32GB — R179 x 24

Huawei P10 Plus — R199 x 24

Huawei Y9s 128GB — R229 x 24