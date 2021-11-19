Makro and Game Black Friday strike kicks off

Massmart employees have embarked on a no-work, no-pay strike starting on Friday, November 2021, coinciding with Makro and Game’s busy Black Friday period.

The South African Commercial Catering and Allied Workers Union (Saccawu) said the strike action is in response to wages and changes to working conditions at Massmart.

Saccawu deputy general secretary, Mduduzi Mbongwe, said the dispute is linked to Massbuild’s refusal to “meet a reasonable wage increase of R500 per month across the board”.

He added that Massmart unilaterally changed the terms and conditions of employment of workers without any negotiation with unions.

Massmart said strike certificates submitted to the company on 16 November primarily cover the following areas of supposed dispute.

A 10% wage increase at Builders.

Reinstatement, into their original jobs, of Game employees.

Better car and mobile phone allowances for Makro customer relationship officers.

Massmart CEO Mitch Slape said they have proactively engaged for many months with the Saccawu leadership, including with the assistance of the CCMA.

“We have put forward proposals toward finding solutions, only for these to be stonewalled,” said Slape.

“This is an unhelpful approach in the context of the many constructive partnerships that are required to achieve inclusive economic recovery in South Africa.”

Massmart wholesale CEO, Doug Jones, said he has visited many Makro stores and have spoken to many long-serving staff members.

“The overwhelming majority have told me that they do not want to strike but are under pressure from shop stewards and Saccawu,” he said.

Massmart said it had implemented strike contingency plans to ensure the continued smooth operation of its stores.

These plans include mobilising and deploying Massmart experienced contract employees who are familiar with its store processes.

“I hope that this distraction will not deter you from visiting our stores and enjoying the savings and service you have come to expect from us,” Jones said.

Now read: Makro and Game take a hit over Black Friday