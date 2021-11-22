iStore launches Black Friday 2021 deals — Big specials on MacBooks, AirPods, and AirTags

The iStore has launched its 2021 Black Friday sale, offering discounts on many Apple products and accessories and other high-end tech.

Deals are available on Macs, iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, AirTags, and AirPods, and an assortment of accessories for these devices.

Among the more noteworthy deals are the 13-inch MacBook Pro 512GB model for R24,999, R8,500 off its regular price, and the 21.5-inch iMac 256GB model for R21,999, R6,000 less than its normal price.

The Apple Watch Series 6 range is also R1,000 off for selected colours and finishes.

Those hoping for a good deal on an iPhone might be better off shopping elsewhere.

The only iPhone deal is the iPhone XR 64GB model that the iStore has discounted to R8,999. That same model is selling for R8,799 on Takealot.

There are also several special offers on third-party smart home products and other electronics, including drones, robot vacuums, and smart gardens.

One of these is the DJI FPV Racing Drone Fly More Combo, which is selling for R22,999, a saving of R6,500 of its regular listed price.

The iStore’s Black Friday 2021 promotion will be running from 22 to 28 November 2021. The iStore noted that stock was limited and sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

Below are some of the best deals on offer during the sale.

MacBook Air 13-inch

256GB: R16,999 (R1,000 off)

MacBook Pro 13-inch

512GB: R24,999 (R8,500 off)

1TB: R29,999 (R6,000 off)

iMac 21.5-inch

256GB: R21,999 (R6,000 off)

AirPods Pro 2021 with MagSafe Case

R3,699 (R800 off)

AirPods Max

R9,999 (R1,000 off)

Powerbeats 3

R1,999 (R2,000 off)

Apple Watch Series 6

40mm GPS-only: R6,999 (R1,000 off)

44mm GPS-only: R7,599 (R1,000 off)

40mm GPS + Cellular: R8,599 (R1,000 off)

44mm GPS + Cellular: R9,999 (R1,000 off)

40mm Nike Series 6 GPS-only: R6,999 (R1,000 off)

44mm Nike Series 6 GPS-only: R7,599 (R1,000 off)

40mm Nike Series 6 GPS + Cellular: R7,999 (R1,000 off)

44mm Nike Series 6 GPS + Cellular: R8,599 (R1,000 off)

Apple Watch Series 3

38mm GPS-only: R3,499 (R500 off)

42mm GPS-only: R3,999 (R1,000 off)

AirTags

Single: R499 (R100 off)

4-pack: R1,699 (R300 off)

Brydge Pro Wireless Keyboard for iPad Pro 12.9-inch

R2,499 (R1,000 off)

DJI FPV Racing Drone Fly More Combo

R22,999 (R6,500 off)

Anker Nebula Mars 2 Pro

R9,999 (R2,000 off)

iRobot Roomba i7 Robot Vacuum

R9,999 (R2,500 off)

