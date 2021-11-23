Black Friday 2021 in South Africa â€” Where to find the best deals

Black Friday 2021 takes place on 26 November, and several retailers, service providers, and manufacturers are expected to offer South African customers a wide range of deals.

Deals will be available both online and in-store, and several brick-and-mortar retailers are offering extended Black Friday promotions to reduce crowding in shops.

Black Friday essentially kicked off at the start of November for several retailers when their extended promotions went live.

Many consumers want to know which stores they should watch to get the best deals, and MyBroadband has assembled a list of retailers which have confirmed they will launch Black Friday promotions this year.

Here is a list of retailers and technology providers which will offer special deals on Black Friday 2021.

Takealot

Takealot’s Blue Dot sale will officially launch at one minute past midnight on Black Friday (26 November).

Having run promotions throughout November, Takealot customers can expect to see significant savings on a wide range of products on Black Friday.

iStore

iStore, South Africa’s best-known destination for Apple products, announced its Black Friday deals on Monday, 22 November, and the specials will be valid until 28 November.

The Apple distributor’s significant deals on MacBooks, AirPods, and AirTags are available in-store and online.

China Telecom

China Telecom offers a high-performing global network for international carriers, multinational enterprises and overseas Chinese customers.

The integrated communication services provider is running its Cloud Feast promotion for Black Friday, offering up to 60% off its Cloud Connect, Multi-Cloud, Cloud Platform, and Cloud Server products.

Telkom Business

Telkom is a South African wireline and wireless telecommunications provider, offering its services to individuals and businesses.

For Black Friday, Telkom is promoting deals on a range of devices and data plans. Their promotion began on 22 November.

MTN Business

MTN Business is an ICT service provider that offers services to public sector companies, small and medium-sized enterprises, and larger businesses.

The service provider is running a Double Your Data promotion for Black Friday, offering bonus data bundles on specific data packages for businesses.

YOCO

Yoco is a South African technology company that focuses on online payments and card machines for small businesses.

As part of Yoco’s Black Friday promotion, it has cut prices on its range of card machines.

Hirsch’s

Hirsch’s is a well-known South African home appliance store with branches across the country.

The retailer has had promotions on offer since the start of November, making new deals available each week. The final set of deals, “Level 4”, unlocks on Black Friday and will run until 28 November.

PayFast

PayFast is an online payments solution provider for individuals, NPOs and businesses of all sizes in South Africa.

This November, PayFast has provided actionable tips for South African businesses to make the most of the Black Friday sales period.

MetroFibre

MetroFibre Networx is a carrier-class Ethernet (CE 3.0) infrastructure company that provides fibre-optic broadband connectivity in South Africa.

The network operator is offering significant promotions on some of its business fibre products as part of its Black Friday sale.

Standard Bank

One of South Africa’s major banks and financial services groups, Standard Bank, offers its services to individuals, businesses, institutes, and corporations.

Customers can win up to R10,000 in UCount Rewards Points on Black Friday by using their Standard Bank card.

Canvas and More

Canvas and More provide a means of printing photographs onto large canvases with various designs to help South Africans decorate their homes.

For Black Friday, Canvas and More will be offering deals on a range of their products. Its Black Friday teaser promotions are currently live.

RSAWEB

RSAWEB is a South African Internet service provider that specialises in Cloud infrastructure, Enterprise Connectivity, Mobile Data Management, and Fibre To The Home.

Be sure to look at RSAWEB’s website on Black Friday for its fibre to the home offer of R99 per month for up to three months. The promotion goes live on 25 November.

Vodacom World

Vodacom World is the division of South Africa’s most popular mobile network provider that focuses on digital innovation, such as advanced tech, connected home devices, and digitally immersive experiences.

As part of its Black Friday promotion, Vodacom World is offering up to 70% off on selected items.

OPPO

OPPO is a global smart device brand operating in more than 40 countries and regions, with 6 Research Institutes and 4 R&D Centers worldwide, as well as an International Design Center in London.

This year, OPPO is running its Green Friday promotion, offering deals on its smart devices through South Africa’s four major mobile providers.

Edgars Mobile

Edgars is a well-known fashion, decor, and jewellery retailer in South Africa and the company is holding its Black Friday promotion from 22 to 28 November.

The established retailer is offering competitive deals on cellular devices and related items as part of its Cellular Sale.

Technomobi

Technomobi stocks a wide range of cellphones, accessories, speakers, smartwatches, and other gadgets.

The online retailer has offered significant Black Friday deals to its customers in the past, and this year will be no different.

Homechoice

Homechoice is a South African homeware retailer offering a wide variety of homeware products such as bedding, furniture, and appliances.

This Black Friday, Homechoice is advertising deals of up to 85% off on its range of products.

Rugs Original

Rugs Original is a South African carpet supplier and the country’s largest importer of Persian, oriental, and modern rugs.

Throughout November, Rugs Original is offering up to 50% off on a range of products.

RuggedSA

RuggedSA is a South African supplier of durable devices, including smartphones, tablets, and laptops.

For Black Friday, RuggedSA is cutting prices by up to 70% on selected devices and bundles.

Cash Crusaders

Cash Crusaders is a South African secondhand retailer that allows people to sell and pawn their items and purchase a range of both new and pre-owned products.

The retailer is offering deals from 26 to 28 November as part of its Black Friday sale.

Kloppers

Kloppers is a well-known retail department store in South Africa, offering a wide range of products at discounted prices.

Kloppers’ Black Friday deals launched on Monday, 22 November and are valid until Saturday, 27 November. The department store is offering savings on items such as TVs, coffee machines, and gas stoves.

Tiger Wheel & Tyre

Tiger Wheel & Tyre offers a variety of products from premium brands in wheels, tyres, batteries, and accessories.

This year it is offering a buy one, get one free on wheel alignment and balancing vouchers online. It is also running Black Friday specials all week long on selected products in-store.

EyewearSA

Eyewear South Africa is an online sunglasses and frames store that offers savings on authentic designer brands and has nationwide shipping.

For Black Friday, EyewearSA is offering up to 50% off on selected brands.

Superbalist.com

Superbalist.com is an online shopping destination for a wide range of shoes, fashion, and homeware products.

The retail website is running its Black Friday Showdown promotion from 24 to 29 November. Customers can expect significant savings during this period.

Poynting Inteto Connect

Inteto Connect is a distributor of Poynting Antenna products and cellular repeaters in the South African and African markets.

The distributor started running its Black Friday Super Sale on 15 November, and the promotion continues until 15 December.

Afrihost

Afrihost is a South African Internet Service Provider offering a range of services, including fibre, fixed wireless, mobile services, and web hosting.

For Black Friday, the ISP has launched its “It’sÂ a Pure LTE Summer” promotion to give customers 100GB of free data when they sign up for specific packages.

Expert Stores

Expert Stores is a South African retailer that offers a large selection of tech products available in-store and online.

The retailer has been running promotions throughout November, releasing new deals weekly until 29 November.

Hisense

Hisense is a popular home appliances and technology brand in South Africa, offering a wide range of products from TVs to washing machines to gas stoves.

The tech manufacturer offers significant Black Friday deals, and this year is no different.

Illation

Illation is a customer experience and communication solutions provider in the South African market, partnering with service providers such as Monday.com and Zendesk.

Running its Black Friday Until Christmas sale from 26 November to 15 December, Illation will allow customers to sign-up to reserve their discounts before the promotion goes live.

Incredible Connection

Incredible Connection is one of South Africa’s most well-known shopping destinations for computing and technology products.

The retailer, a popular destination for tech deals over Black Friday, is offering promotions across its wide range of products until 29 November.

TECNO

Tecno is a smartphone manufacturer with a presence in over 60 countries.

Tecno mobile is offering Black Friday deals through its retail partners such as Game, The Foschini Group, Mr Price Cellular, and Edgars.

Urban Connect

Urban Connect is a South African ISP offering fixed LTE and fibre services.

For Black Friday, Urban Connect is offering new customers a free mini-UPS â€” designed to power a router through a bout of load-shedding â€” when they sign up for MetroFibre, OpenServe, and Vumatel fibre through its website.

Vodacom 4U

Vodacom 4U is the division of South Africa’s most popular mobile network provider that focuses on younger audiences in the country.

Throughout November, Vodacom 4U is offering Black Friday deals every Friday at up to 70% off.

LG

LG is a multinational consumer electronics producer known for its TVs and other household products.

This Black Friday, LG is promoting its self-lit OLED TVs as part of its Black November sale.

Westcon-Comstor

Weston-Comstor is a local distributor of business technology that operates in more than 70 countries, including South Africa.

This Black Friday, Weston-Comstor is focusing on remote working, offering deals on connectivity and networking to audio and video devices.

Everyshop

Everyshop is a JD Group-owned e-commerce retailer that sells an extensive range of products.

Throughout November, it has been offering significant savings on its products as part of its Low’Vember promotion.