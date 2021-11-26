Best Black Friday 2021 deals in South Africa

Black Friday 2021 has officially landed in South Africa, with major retailers, online stores, mobile networks, and various service providers offering big discounts on a wide variety of tech and other products.

BankServAfrica’s recent Point-of-Sale and ATM data points to Black Friday sales outdoing 2020’s levels. It remains to be seen whether sales will return to pre-pandemic levels, however.

November 2020 saw a significant decline in spending compared to November 2019, as many households had to cut back on spending due to the severe financial impact of the pandemic.

Retailers staggered deals over multiple weeks over fears of big crowds at their stores that might increase the risk of Covid-19 spreading.

With no hard lockdowns and lighter restrictions this year, economic activity has picked up.

As a result, BankServAfrica has seen a recovery in consumer spending between July 2021 and October 2021.

Economist Mike Schüssler expects November’s card sales and ATM withdrawals to surpass the previous year’s Black Friday as specials once again run throughout the entire month of November as well as on Black Friday.

Once again, the list of participating stores is quite extensive.

To make it easier for you to see what deals are on offer, we have listed some of the best offers available in South Africa below.

