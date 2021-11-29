Best Cyber Monday tech deals in South Africa

There are many Cyber Monday deals available in South Africa for shoppers who missed out on Black Friday last week.

Initially, Black Friday deals were only available in stores, while Cyber Monday was the day that ecommerce shops would offer discounts, encouraging people to buy online.

As Black Friday gained popularity and many physical retailers improved their ecommerce capabilities, it also made its way online.

This has allowed shoppers to score deals without facing the onslaught of the crowds of people competing to get their hands on limited stock.

Despite Black Friday’s now well-established online presence, Cyber Monday has remained, providing shoppers with one last chance for a discount on that sought-after Christmas gift.

Among the South African online stores boasting Cyber Monday deals this year are Incredible Connection, Zeek, and Takealot.

Physical retailers like Makro are also offering online-exclusive Cyber Monday deals.

Below are some of the best Cyber Monday deals from popular retailers in South Africa this year.

Takealot (click here for Cyber Monday deals)

ZEEK (click here for Cyber Monday deals)

Incredible Connection (click here for Cyber Monday deals)

iStore (click here for Cyber Monday deals)

Makro (click here for Cyber Monday deals)

Loot (click here for Cyber Monday deals)

Expert Stores (click here for Cyber Monday deals)

