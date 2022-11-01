Game reveals Black Friday plans

Game is returning to a one-day Black Friday sale and bringing back midnight store openings in 2022.

The retailer will open most of its 108 stores across the country from midnight on Friday and offer extended trading hours to 20:00.

It will announce its one-day-only deals at the start of the week leading up to Black Friday.

Shoppers can expect major electronics, appliances, homeware, DIY, and outdoor deals this year.

“Following the success of our inaugural Halfway Day sale in July, it has become clear to us that the South African consumer is ready to return to one-day sales,” said Game vice president Andrew Stein.

“As South Africa’s most Googled retailer for Black Friday for the past three years, this is an important day for our business and our consumers — as they look to find the best possible deals on the items they need and want.”

There is only one Black Friday, and it’s on 25 November 2022, he said.

With the midnight store openings and extended trading hours, Game said it has stepped up security.

In addition to extra in-store security, officers will be posted at strategic points internally to ensure that groups of customers entering and exiting the stores will be controlled.

Game will have additional security officers in place at the front doors to ensure crowd control, as well as crowd control fencing.

“As a responsible retailer, we will ensure all necessary safety measures are in place this Black Friday,” Stein stated.

Stein promised that Game would offer some of the best deals it has ever featured on Black Friday.

He said that it would be unlike anything shoppers have seen over the past five years.

“We’ve also been able to plan better than we ever have without external market interferences,” said Stein.

“Our stock is here, our prices are here, and now we are looking forward to welcome customers to what we believe is our biggest Black Friday yet.”

Game also has the most extensive online range it has had before, and has taken steps to ensure its website can handle the influx of traffic on the day.

“We revamped our entire website earlier this year. Part of the revamp was making sure that our website is equipped to handle the number of orders for Black Friday,” the retailer said.

“Game IT teams are working hard to ensure that there are minimal interruptions while our customers shop. We also have dedicated teams on standby to assist with any IT issues that might arise during Black Friday trading.”

Online orders over R450 made between 00:01 and 23:59 on Black Friday will receive free delivery.