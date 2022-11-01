Best early Black Friday tech and gadget deals in South Africa

Several local technology retailers are running Black Friday deals for the whole month of November, with a range of products available at discounted prices.

These include Incredible Connection, Hirsch’s, and Futurama — all of which offer significant savings, including the LG 65-inch OLED Nvidia G-Sync Smart TV for R19,999 and the M1 Apple MacBook Air for R17,999.

Hirsch’s is selling a range of appliances and TVs at reduced prices as part of its first week of Black Friday deals. Its Black Friday Sale will run from 1 to 30 November, with new deals unlocked weekly.

Incredible Connection is following a similar approach with its Black Star November promotion by releasing a new catalogue of deals each week.

Futurama’s Black Friday and LG’s Life’s Good Celebration deals will also run throughout November.

Several other retailers have confirmed that they will be running Black Friday deals and have adopted a one-day-only approach.

Game has said it is returning to a one-day special. Technomobi is letting customers register ahead of time to receive details of exclusive deals via WhatsApp.

From home weather centres to UHD Smart TVs to powerful laptops, substantial savings are available on a wide range of tech items.

One of the stand-out deals is LG’s 65-inch OLED Nvidia G-Sync Gaming ThinQ Smart TV, available on Takealot for R36,999.

The TV is designed for gaming with support for Nvidia G-Sync and a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz at a 3840 x 2160-pixel resolution.

Incredible Connection also offers notable TV deals, including the 65-inch Skyworth UHD Android TV for R8,999.

The JD-Group-owned retailer is also selling the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Core i5 Gaming Laptop for R11,999.

The 15-inch laptop has 8GB of DDR4 RAM, a 512GB SSD, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU with 4GB of GDDR6 video memory.

For coffee lovers, Hirsch’s is selling Siemens’ Automatic Bean-to-Cup Coffee Machine for R9,999.99. Other retailers are selling the same coffee machine for around R12,000.

Futurama’s deals are aimed more towards outdoor enthusiasts, with the retailer offering the Bresser Professional 5-in-1 Weather Centre for R2,599 and Suunto’s 5 Peak Sports Smartwatch for R4,999.

It is also selling the powerful AceBeam X75 LED Power Bank Flashlight for R7,799. The flashlight is capable of emitting 80,000 lumens.

We have listed 15 of the best early Black Friday tech deals below.

Bresser Professional 5-in-1 Weather Centre — R2,599 (Futurama)

Suunto 5 Peak Sports Smartwatch — R4,999 (Futurama)

Philips XXL AirFryer — R4,999.99 (Hirsch’s)

Sony Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones (WH-1000XM4) — R5,499 (Incredible Connection)

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G — R5,999 (Incredible Connection)

Cricut Maker PLUS Bundle — R6,699 (Cricut/Takealot)

AceBeam X75 LED Power Bank Flashlight (80,000 lumens) — R7,799 (Futurama)

Skyworth 65-inch Android UHD TV — R8,999 (Incredible Connection)

Siemens Automatic Bean-to-Cup Coffee Machine — R9,999.99 (Hirsch’s)

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Core i5 Gaming Laptop — R11,999 (Incredible Connection)

MacBook Air M1 256GB — R17,999 (Incredible Connection)

Samsung 75-inch Crystal UHD TV — R18,999.99 (Hirsch’s)

LG 55-inch OLED Nvidia G-Sync Gaming ThinQ Smart TV — R19,999 (LG/Takealot)

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 512GB — R20,999 (Incredible Connection)

LG 65-inch OLED Nvidia G-Sync Gaming ThinQ Smart TV — R36,999 (LG/Takealot)

