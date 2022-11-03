Where to get the best early Black Friday deals

Several well-known online and physical stores are already offering significant discounts on a wide range of products in the lead-up to Black Friday 2022.

Set to take place on 25 November 2022, many under-pressure consumers may be hoping for good discounts to save money on essential products or gifts for the festive season.

The past few years have seen many retailers spread their Black Friday deals over November to avoid handling a surge of people on a single day.

However, with the Covid-19 pandemic in an apparent lull and the country and public movement returning to normal, one major retailer in South Africa — Game — has opted to return to a one-day-only strategy.

However, numerous others have opted to keep stretching their discounts out over a longer period.

Below are several retailers offering early Black Friday deals at the start of November 2022.

Amazon

The world’s biggest online retailer has kicked off its 2022 Black Friday promotions with a range of deals on Amazon-branded tech devices.

These include discounts on Blink and Ring smart home cameras, Amazon Fire tablets, and the Echo Show 8 smart display.

However, some of these products might not ship directly to South Africa, so you will need a package-forwarding service like MyUS or Aramex Global Shopper to buy them.

Edgars

Popular clothing store Edgars is slashing up to 25% off selected fashion and home items, and up to 20% off all beauty products. These offers are exclusively available online.

Its first batch of deals will be available from 1 to 15 November 2022, while stocks last.

It is also offering a chance to win R10,000 in vouchers every week leading up to Black Friday to those who sign up for its newsletter.

Everyshop

JD Group’s online store, Everyshop, is running its Extended Black Friday promotion for the entire November.

A wide range of products is discounted, with the home and health categories being a particular focus this year.

Everyshop is also offering free delivery on beds during the sale.

Futurama

Specialist tech store Futurama is offering Black Friday deals all month, including discounts on air rifles, astronomy products, blades, camping gear, electronics, night vision equipment and Zippos.

Its solar category also boasts a range of solar and battery backup power systems that might warrant the attention of those looking to stave off load-shedding.

HiFi Corp

HiFi Corp is running its annual Black Tag November sale for the entire month, with deals on TVs and other entertainment products leading up to the 2022 Fifa World Cup.

Specials are also available on a range of other products, while some lines will be on clearance online or in-store.

Hirsch’s

Hirsch’s will be offering Black Friday deals throughout November, with new deals unlocking every week. Each of the next four weeks is being given a “level”.

Among its Level 1 Unlocked deals are discounts on LG, Hisense, and Samsung TVs, gas stoves, refrigerators, dishwashers, washing machines, and tumble dryers.

Incredible (Connection)

As part of its rebranding to Incredible, the retailer formerly known as Incredible Connection has launched its first “Black Star November” with deals on tech and appliances all month.

Incredible is also including three-year warranties on all computers and free setup and assistance with its walk-out-working offer.

LG

LG’s Life’s Good Celebration sees several of its TVs, soundbars, and home theatre systems discounted.

These aren’t offered directly by the manufacturer and can be bought from partner retailers.

The special prices will be available throughout the month and include discounts on its premium OLED and QNED TVs.

Samsung

The Samsung South Africa store’s Black Friday sale will be available until 28 November 2022.

As part of its promotion, Samsung is giving customers free delivery on their orders and 10% back in Samsung Rewards points when buying selected TVs, instead of the usual 1%.

It is also offering up to 40% discounts on Samsung memory products, including microSD cards and SSDs.

The Bed Shop

For those looking for a more comfortable night’s rest, The Bed Shop is offering up to 35% off its wide range of beds, including Orthopaedic and Therapaedic options.

Woolworths

Similar to Hirsch’s, Woolworths is unlocking its month-long Black Friday deals on a weekly basis.

The first batch of deals includes the following offers:

30% off selected beauty products

20% off selected women’s hats and sneakers

3-2 on the Elizabeth Arden 8-hour range and

20% off selected cookware and bakeware

Woollies Food will have ongoing sales during the month.

