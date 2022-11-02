Takealot launching 24-hour marathon sale on Black Friday — How it will work

South Africa’s biggest online retailer, Takealot, will host its first-ever 24-hour marathon live shopping event over Instagram on Black Friday this year.

The offer will run concurrently with the first day of Takealot’s Blue Dot Sale, the retailer’s version of Black Friday, starting one minute past midnight on 25 November 2022.

“Not only can shoppers expect up to 50% off thousands of deals on Black Friday, but Takealot will go live on Instagram at midnight and continue on the hour, every hour for 15-minute live shopping sessions each time, offering shoppers even further discounts on Black Friday products,” the retailer said.

The live shopping event will be “fastest fingers first”, with exclusive coupon codes revealed in intervals.

“Shoppers will need to act quickly, as these Black Friday coupons will be limited,” Takealot said.

Takealot says it will reveal specific deals closer to the time, adding that shoppers could expect “incredible” discounts on TVs, smart watches, beauty products, appliances, toys, sportswear and more.

A second live shopping event will happen on the final day of the Blue Dot Sale — called Takealot Day — on Tuesday, 29 November 2022.

That day will be focused on showcasing local businesses that sell their products on Takealot and products exclusive to Takealot.

To participate in the live shopping events, customers must follow and watch Takealot’s profile on Instagram.

Takealot.com chief marketing officer Julie-Anne Walsh explained that Takealot wanted to offer South Africans a taste of the growingly-popular online live shopping trend.

“We’ve never been afraid to trial new things for South African shoppers and continue to shift with international trends to ensure the local ecommerce market and online shopping landscape is on par with global markets,” said Walsh.

“This trend reflects how shoppers are becoming increasingly mobile-first and hungry for convenient, informative, faster, and more engaging online shopping,” she said.

“It helps bring the shopping experience to life, offering shoppers valuable information on products in real-time through Instagram Live, where shoppers can engage with the most knowledgeable people in the fields of makeup, fashion, tech and other exciting Black Friday shopping categories.”