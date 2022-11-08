The ultimate Black Friday 2022 tech wishlist

Black Friday is around the corner, and many South Africans will hope to see premium tech products available at significantly reduced prices during November and on Friday the 25th.

MyBroadband found ten of the most sought-after tech products that shoppers want to see at prices that won’t leave a massive hole in their wallets.

Our Black Friday wishlist includes some of the latest smartphones, top-of-the-range graphics cards and consoles, and long-lasting portable backup power solutions.

The year’s biggest retail date will fall on the 25th of November in 2022, and although several companies have already launched promotions, the best deals are often seen on the day.

Below are ten premium tech products we hope to see made available at significantly reduced prices for Black Friday this year.

Xbox Series X

Current price: R11,999

Microsoft’s top-tier gaming console — the Xbox Series X — launched in November 2020 and offers 4K-resolution gameplay at 120 frames per second.

The console, combined with the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, provides one of the best bang-for-buck gaming experiences currently available.

PlayStation 5

Current price: from R13,399

Also released two years ago, the PlayStation 5 remains highly sought-after.

The gaming console promises 4K-resolution gameplay at a refresh rate of 120Hz. With a range of exclusive titles, the PlayStation 5 is an essential piece of gaming tech for many avid gamers.

Apple Watch Ultra

Current price: R19,999

Apple launched its rugged Watch Ultra in September 2022, offering improved durability and extreme sports-focused features compared to the standard Watch Series 8.

These features include a programmable action button, improved GPS performance, bolstered water resistance, and an SOS siren capable of reaching 86 decibels and up to 180 metres to alert others to your location.

Although it’s unlikely to see significant discounts so soon after its release, one can dream.

13-inch MacBook Pro with Apple’s M2 chip

Current price: R27,999

Apple unveiled the M2 MacBook Pro at its Worldwide Developer Conference in June 2022, saying the new chip would make the laptop 40% faster than M1 models.

The 13-inch laptop is available with a choice of 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of SSD storage, configurable with 8GB or 16GB of RAM.

iPhone 14 Pro Max

Current price: R29,499

Apple’s latest top-tier smartphone boasts premium performance, a high refresh rate display, and incredible video capabilities, making it one of the most powerful smartphones on the market right now.

It is available in a range of colours and different storage configurations.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Current price: R36,999

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 4 during its Unpacked event in August 2022, and the tech giant focused on improving the durability and premium aesthetics of the foldable device.

Samsung says their foldable displays’ improved ultra-thin glass ensures long-lasting use with up to 200,000 folds.

EcoFlow Delta Max 2016Wh Portable Power Station

Current price: from R39,968

The EcoFlow Delta Max has a capacity of just over 2kWh, which is plenty to power essential devices through two and four-hour bouts of load-shedding. It can be extended to up to 6kWh with the company’s range of add-on batteries.

The portable power station uses lithium-ion technology in its batteries and can charge from zero to 80% in an hour.

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4090 Gaming OC with 24GB VRAM

Current price: R44,999

One of the best ways to ensure your gaming PC can run demanding titles for years to come is to include a powerful graphics card, and the best on the market right now is the GeForce RTX 4090.

The GPU has 16,384 CUDA cores, a boost clock of 2.5MHz, 24GB of GDDR6X memory, and 21Gbps memory bandwidth.

Acer Predator Helios 500 Core i9 17-inch Gaming Laptop

Current price: R77,999

Avid gamers who want an immersive but portable gaming experience can look at buying a beastly gaming laptop like the Acer Predator Helios 500.

The 17-inch powerhouse packs an 11th-generation Intel Core i9 CPU, a GeForce RTX 3080 laptop GPU, and 64GB of DDR4-3200 RAM.

LG 75-inch NanoCell 8K Smart TV

Current price: R88,899

The LG 75-inch NanoCell 8K Smart TV’s 100Hz refresh rate and high resolution makes it ideal for sports, movie, and series fans, as well as avid gamers.

The TV also includes AI-upscaling to make 2K and 4K resolution content appear to be of higher resolution — enabled by its α9 Gen3 AI Processor.